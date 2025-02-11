Quin69 claims his death in Hardcore World of Warcraft during an OnlyFangs raid was "100%" Mizkif's fault

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" claimed during his February 10, 2025 broadcast that the death of his Hardcore World of Warcraft level 60 character was due to Mizkif's fault. For context, on February 9, Quintin was raiding with the OnlyFangs guild and his high-level character Quinroach died.

Mizkif was leading the raid after the former war chief of OnlyFangs Tyler1 seemingly quit playing the game after his character died during a separate raid last week. Clips of Quin69's first character death in Hardcore World of Warcraft were shared widely on social media. As hardcore deaths are permanent, the Twitch streamer has had to restart from scratch.

While discussing his character's death, Quin69 claimed that it was 100% due to Mizkif's fault. In a clip from his February 10 Twitch stream, the Australian content creator said:

"Ultimately it's Mizkif's fault that I died. I don't blame the rogues. 100% Mizkif, 100%!"

"He's straight up washed": Quin69 claims Mizkif directly caused the death of his and MOONMOON's Hardcore World of Warcraft characters

The OnlyFangs guild in Hardcore World of Warcraft is one of the most popular in the game. Started by Twitch streamer and veteran MMO player Sodapoppin, the guild contains content creators from all around the world with clips from their livestreams frequently being shared on platforms like Reddit and X.

After Quin69 died for the first time in the game, he was asked about Mizkif's raid-leading skills. The Twitch streamer gave a mixed review and said:

"I mean, I watched the whole thing. And I feel like he [Mizkif] was actually pretty good when it came to trash. You know, he was pulling things back, playing it safe. I just think he was terrible at actually describing the mechanics that were very important."

To elaborate on his point, Quin69 said that Mizkif had missed out on important boss-fight mechanics such as the bombs during the Baron raid, and claimed that the negligence had resulted in many players getting "blown to smithereens" during the raid:

"And in mid-boss fight, because you can just one boss raid where I died. Well, no multiple died on the Baron raid. And he didn't call out the bombs. He didn't assign someone to call out the bombs, he didn't call out the bombs. And as a result, people were f**king blown to smithereens."

Timestamp 5:04:25

Quin69 proclaimed that Mizkif had directly caused his and MOONMOON's in-game deaths in Hardcore World of Warcraft and called the raid leader "washed":

"Again, I feel like he directly caused my death, MOONMOON's death. Multiple other people's deaths, alright? He's cooked. You've seen the guy, right? Some sort of Coffeezilla-at-home looking f**king balding motherf**ker. He's straight up washed. So it's expected."

In related news, the OnlyFangs guild in Hardcore World of Warcraft saw much controversy earlier this year after Pirate Software was removed from the group following a "roaching" scandal.

