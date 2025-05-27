"Racism towards Asians always gets swept under the rug": Netizens react to Kai Cenat's actions at 2025 AMAs

The 2025 American Music Awards took place on May 26 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and was hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Among the star-studded audience were Billie Eilish, who won all seven of her nominated categories, Kendrick Lamar, and Twitch's Kai Cenat, who livestreamed his presence at the event to over 170,000 viewers.

Ad

One particular moment from the stream caused controversy online. While the streamer stood up to watch a performance, he noticed a woman of supposedly Asian descent standing behind him and asked her if she was his fellow platform member, Extra Emily. The woman laughed and shook her head, saying "no":

"Emily? Emily? Emily? ('No,' said the woman) Oh! My bad, my bad, my bad. I thought that was Emily."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In reaction, Redditor Srimes suggested Kai Cenat was being discriminatory during this interaction:

"Racism towards Asians always gets swept under the rug man."

Others, like @azzurrochurro on X, claimed that there was nothing laughable about the interaction:

"Nothings funny."

User @Bleed4Feed responded to this comment and stated that Kai Cenat's attempt at a joke fell flat:

"He tried to be funny, but that was straight up racist 💀".

Ad

Kai Cenat's interaction at the AMAs sparked mixed responses (Images via @ExEmUpdates/X)

Some, like @cerogasoline, reacted by commending Emily for her success:

Ad

"Extra Emily stocks went way up from streamer university, she was dead a*s one of the major highlights."

For context, during the inaugural session of Streamer University, which concluded on May 25, 2025, Emily participated as a professor, delivering lectures to aspiring content creators.

@dawntay19 found Cenat's encounter hilarious, claiming that the streamer genuinely thought that the woman was Extra Emily:

"The fact he genuinely thought it was Emily is crazyyyyyy...I'm dying."

Ad

Likewise, @SasssyyK_ found the situation amusing:

"Yo the fact he kept saying it 😂."

Looking at Kai Cenat's stream live from the American Music Awards 2025

Ad

At the award ceremony, Cenat had the opportunity to present the award for Favorite Female R&B artist, which, coincidentally, was given to SZA, an artist who made a viral appearance on the streamer's November 2024 subathon, Mafiathon 2.

Kai was visibly excited about SZA's win, and after exchanging pleasantries on stage, the artist shouted out Streamer University:

"I love you! Congratulations on Streamer University! Tell them about Streamer University! ('Damn! Thank you so much SZA!', said Kai Cenat) (Timestamp - 23:00)."

Ad

Overall, Cenat's AMA broadcast was a success. He gained nearly 18,000 new followers during his time there and attained a peak viewership of 205,000 live concurrent viewers.

Although Streamer University was successful, the event had its fair share of drama and physical fights. Here are seven of the most controversial Streamer University moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More