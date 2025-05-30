"Remains true that I earned a fight purse": iDubbbz issues statement regarding Creator Clash 3 controversy

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has issued a statement regarding the recent Creator Clash 3 controversy. For those unaware, on May 29, 2025, the influencer boxing event announced that it will now be held on October 25, 2025, rather than the original date of June 28, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Furthermore, on its official website, Creator Clash 3 revealed that 34% of the profits were initially allocated to Ian and Anisa Jomha, who announced their departure from the event on May 4, 2025.

An excerpt from a section of the website reads:

"A further 34% profit share, originally allocated to Ian and Anisa, is also being redistributed among the fighters following their departure."

On May 30, 2025, iDubbbz broke his silence regarding the situation with a Reddit post, which he eventually shared on X. While claiming that when he and his team announced Creator Clash 3 and its business model, the communication for it "wasn't clear."

Admitting that he earned a fight purse from the first iteration of the boxing event, adding that Creator Clash 2 did not make a profit "at all," the content creator wrote:

"I wanted to clear some things up now that Anisa and I are no longer a part of creator clash. When I announced CC3 and its new business model, the communication wasn’t clear. Looking back on my video and the current reaction, it’s obvious it was too vague. It remains true that I earned a fight purse for CC1(along with the other fighters) and we did not profit at all from CC2. After CC2 failed to raise any money for charity we knew it was time for a different business model."

"We would take a profit share from the for-profit side of the event" - iDubbbz says he "feels sorry for any confusion" he and Anisa Jomha caused amid Creator Clash 3 controversy

iDubbbz continued his social media post, saying he and his wife, Anisa Jomha, "feel sorry for any confusion caused" for the current Creator Clash 3 situation. The 34-year-old also disclosed that he would have received a profit share from the "for-profit side of the event":

"We restructured so that the funds for our charity partner would be raised on tiltify separate and apart from the actual event. We then decided that this year, we would take a profit share from the for-profit side of the event, should the for-profit side of the event succeed. I feel sorry for any confusion anisa and I caused. We know the event is in good hands now and wish it all the success."

In other news, Kevin "LA Beast," the main event fighter for Creator Clash 3, has announced his decision to drop out.

