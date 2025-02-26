"Scared of the competition": Internet reacts after Bijan Tehrani claims Twitch banned Adin Ross to stop funneling viewers to Kick

Bijan Tehrani, a businessman who co-founded both Kick and Stake alongside Ed Craven, took to X and reposted a report stating that Adin Ross remains banned on Twitch amidst the platform's violation policy update. He added a caption claiming that this was because the platform aimed to "stop Adin from pushing Twitch viewers over" to Kick.

Ad

Fans on X reacted to these allegations and some like @CianoToop felt like Twitch's decision came from a place of fear, predicting that Kick might sail ahead soon:

"Twitch are scared of the competition (Kick) from taking over. But it’s only a matter of time!"

Others like @freebranddon echoed this sentiment, praising Adin for being one of the most recognizable Kick streamers currently:

"They’re mad because he is taking over with Kick TBH."

Ad

Trending

More reactions from the streaming community, many find the Kick co-founder's rationale believable (Images via @BijanTehrani/X)

Adin Ross' fellow platform member @Ac7ionMann even chimed in on the situation, claiming Twitch abuses its power to pick and choose sides.

Ad

To support his claim, the streamer alleged that Kevin Hart, while appearing on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's stream, threw up a controversial salute that did not land Kai in trouble:

"Correct, he was viewed as too much of a threat. Let’s not forget when Kevin Hart did the Hitler salute on Kai's stream and got NO ban. They pick and choose who they want to keep on their site and it couldn’t be more biased and unfair."

Ad

From @FoxCorpSC's said that they expected Twitch to have a strategy like that:

"This sounds very plausible with the way Twitch operates."

"They will bend all their policies": Bijan Tehrani follows up on his comments against Twitch regarding Adin Ross

Expand Tweet

Ad

To reinforce his point, Tehrani responded to his original statement and said that Twitch would manipulate its policy code to create a favorable situation:

"When twitch wants someone banned for business or political reasons they will bend all their policies or create new ones to do so."

Twitch's new policy provides a violation expiry period and in Adin Ross' case, violations under "hateful conduct" should ideally expire within two years. As of this writing, Adin's 2023 Twitch ban has officially crossed its two-year mark, but the streamer's channel remains unavailable.

Ad

To further support his claim, Bijan encouraged users to look back and analyze if anyone else in the community has faced similar issues:

"Has anyone else been banned 2 years for 'unmoderated chat' ever?"

In other news, Adin Ross confirmed he won’t be unbanned from Twitch "for a while more," leaving fans disappointed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback