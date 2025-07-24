"She got pregnant immediately": Ethan Klein accuses Trisha Paytas of lying about infertility issues

H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein and social media influencer Trisha Paytas were once on good terms, even sharing a podcast titled Frenimies, which began in 2020 and ended in June 2021, following an on-camera disagreement that led to Paytas storming off. Their relationship seemingly turned sour after this, and recently, Klein accused Paytas of falsely claiming that she couldn't have a baby.Ethan Klein addressed his audience about Paytas's alleged infertility in Episode 170 of the H3 Show, which aired on July 23, 2025:&quot;She had to have three kids, back to back, without a single f**king hesitation, back to back. She got pregnant immediately, immediately, immediately. Now that’s great and good for them, but she continually lied about being infertile, which is a horrible f**king thing to do.&quot;For context, in early July 2025, Paytas took to social media and shared a &quot;story of hope,&quot; one that spoke about her struggles with pregnancy and how she was told that she wouldn't be able to conceive:&quot;From being told I wouldn’t be able to conceive on my own to being pregnant 3 years in a row 🙏 I share this as a story of hope...&quot;Klein went on to claim that Trisha was a compulsive liar and that her alleged infertility is insensitive towards women struggling to give birth:&quot;Real people go through that every day, and they don't get to have three kids, back to back to back, exactly planned, just like you want.&quot;Finally, Ethan Klein accused Paytas of having used her condition for career growth, further adding that people struggling with infertility don't typically have three children in three years:&quot;She’s lied about her whole life... that she got diagnosed, that she would never have kids, and she's farmed sympathy for it her whole career up until she magically had three family plannings go perfectly.&quot;Ethan Klein speaks on Trisha Paytas naming her third-born child &quot;Aquaman&quot;[Timestamp - 1:22:49]Reports indicate that Trisha Paytas's search for a baby name led to &quot;Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon,&quot; a name she thought of in collaboration with her husband, Moses Hacmon.Regarding the name, Klein suggested that it was a bit out of place, considering that Paytas's two other children are named Elvis and Malibu, two &quot;unorthodox, but ultimately cute&quot; baby names, according to the H3H3 founder. Regarding Aquaman, Klein felt that the name was a bit &quot;exploitive&quot;:&quot;Aquaman is frankly exploitive. No, no. They are exploiting that child for social credit, for attention, and it's disgusting.&quot;Following this, Ethan claimed that Aquaman, from DC Comics, is &quot;literally the lamest&quot; superhero, with other members of the podcast chiming in, supporting this sentiment.In other news, Ethan Klein stated that, in his view, Anisa Jomha is likely to separate from iDubbbz within a year, adding that he has been correct in his past assessments.