"Should have been permabanned a long time ago": Asmongold reacts to Mike from PA getting unbanned on Twitch

Streaming personality Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently stated that he believes Twitch streamer &quot;Mike from PA,&quot; also known as &quot;Central_Committee,&quot; should have been handed a permanent ban on the Amazon-owned website a long time ago. For those unaware, Mike from PA recently made headlines after his controversial remarks about Jewish people as an ethnic group.Reacting to the recent unbanning of the Twitch streamer after the conclusion of his seven-day-long ban, Asmongold said:&quot;Now, all the eyes are going to be on him. The moment that he does anything else wrong, he's going to get suspended again. Instantly. Everybody's going to talk about it, and at that point, it's going to bring this up again, and Twitch will probably permaban him if he does it again. Realistically, or they'll give him a one months suspension.&quot;Responding to a Twitch user in his chat expressing disapproval of Mike's ban being only one week long despite its being issued to the streamer for being &quot;blatantly anti-semitic,&quot; Asmongold said:&quot;Well, he should have never gotten a week for it to begin with. He should have never gotten suspended because he should have been banned in the past.&quot;Furthermore, Asmon claimed that Mike from PA had made &quot;physical threats&quot; against him and other streamers:&quot;He's made multiple physical threats towards multiple different streamers. He made it towards me, he made it towards Ethan, and he did it towards Destiny also. Nah, he should have been permabanned a long time ago.&quot;Asmongold claims a right-wing streamer would have been permabanned for making a statement similar to Mike from PAIn a video from Mike from PA's Twitch livestream that emerged online on July 30, 2025, the streamer reacted to an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and called Judaism a &quot;constructed&quot; and &quot;demonic&quot; ethnicity. These remarks eventually led to him being called out online for being &quot;anti-Semitic&quot; and earned him a week-long suspension on Twitch.However, Asmongold has opined that the punishment given to Mike from PA is much more lenient than one that would have been given to a right-wing content creator if they had made similar remarks during a live broadcast:&quot;The reality is that, if there was a right wing person who was saying the same things that Mike from PA was saying, they would be permanently banned. It wouldn't even be close, like they would be instantly banned.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Extra &quot;ExtraEmily&quot; is being criticized by netizens online after fellow streamer Din &quot;Agent 00&quot; called her out for supposedly pretending to take a shower amid their Elden Ring streaming marathon.