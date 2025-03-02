Sidemen Charity Match update: xQc returns for his "redemption arc"

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" will return for this year's (2025) Sidemen Charity Match after having previously participated in the fifth rendition of the event, which was held in 2023. The streamer had played the role of a goalkeeper last time, for the YouTube Allstars side.

A video uploaded to X by the official Sidemen account announced xQc's participation in this year's event. It also suggested that 2025's Sidemen Charity Match could be the opportunity for xQc's "redemption arc" after his previous performance, in which he failed to protect against eight goals in total.

xQc will play as a goalkeeper for the Sidemen FC in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2025

The video shared by the Sidemen account on X gave highlights of xQc's prior performance in Sidemen Charity Match 2023. The streamer can be seen attempting to stop the opposing team members from scoring but failing to do so. Many shots included in the video also showcase xQc looking visibly disappointed at the goals he was incurring as a member of the YouTube Allstars.

Apart from xQc, some major Twitch streamers that will be appearing in the match include Kai Cenat, Roberto "Fanum", Rani "Stable Ronaldo", and Nicholas "Jynxzi", alongside YouTube stars such as Darren "IShowSpeed", Niko Omilana, Joe Weller, and Lannan "LazarBeam".

Now, as per the X post, xQc will be undergoing a "transfer," and will be playing on the Sidemen's team instead of the YouTube Allstars. The Sidemen had previously discussed bringing the streamer back in as their goalkeeper during a podcast episode in November 2024.

In other news, xQc called for a ban on those individuals who casually play ranked modes in competitive games "for fun". The streamer claimed that individuals wanting to play games such as Marvel Rivals casually should stick to its Quick Play mode.

