Sidemen’s Miniminter opens up about “awkward” moment after meeting Tommy Fury at Soccer Aid 2024

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" took to his "What's Good?" podcast recently to open up about coming face-to-face with professional boxer Tommy Fury. The duo were invited to participate in the recently concluded Soccer Air 2024 charity match (Simon represented England while Tommy played for World XI).

Before the match, Simon (as all the players were staying in one hotel) crossed paths with Tommy on multiple occasions. Both of course have had their fair share of beef in the past. Speaking about the encounter, Simon said:

"Spoke to Tommy Fury...it was really awkward to start with. Me and Theo (Baker) kept walking past him, he was walking the other way or like, he would be in the spa and we would look in the spa and lock eyes and it was really awkward."

Miniminter speaks on meeting Tommy Fury for the first time since their feud

(Timestamp: 00:41:44)

Miniminter has spoken about his first encounter with Tommy Fury since their earlier conflict this year. For those who don't know, Tommy called out Simon after reacting to an old video where Simon appeared to mock Tommy's daughter's name, Bambi.

Tommy even threatened to physically confront him back during their feud. Speaking about it, Simon said:

"He's not going to do anything in a charity event, is he?"

He then revealed that he had gone on to take a piece of pizza (in the hotel), not realizing that it belonged to Tommy. He said:

"I go over and start taking a slice from the pizza. As I am taking it, Tommy Fury just walks over and it's so evident that it's his pizza and I'm like this is possibly the most awkward thing that could happen."

Simon revealed that Tommy even said that he didn't appreciate the comments directed at his daughter:

"I was like, 'You know that clip was when you were beefing with JJ (KSI), right? He's like, 'Yeah. But I still think you shouldn't be bringing kids into it.' I'm like, do I try and explain myself that I'm not really trying to insult the child, I'm more (targeting you)...I was like, 'Fair enough, I'm sorry' and he was like, 'Yeah, calm'. I was like, 'Fairs,' (and then I) shook hands."

Speaking about Soccer Air 2024, Miniminter's fan base was particularly upset over the lack of playing time he received. Despite being touted as one of the players to watch out for, he only came after the 70-minute mark and barely received any passes.

