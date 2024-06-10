"An awful and boring watch" - KSI slams Soccer Aid 2024 players after they barely let Sidemen's Miniminter play

UK YouTuber, boxer, and Sidemen member JJ "KSI" took to his X.com account to share some words of criticism against Soccer Aid. Those unaware, Soccer Aid is a British annual charity event that sees ex-professional footballers, athletes and celebrities take part in a football match. This time the match was held in Stamford Bridge on June 9, 2024.

The England XI won the match 6-3 against Soccer Aid World XI. Despite the event raising a lot of money for charities, one section of the audience was left upset. Simon "Miniminter," a fellow Sidemen member and Twitch streamer, was included in the England squad but barely featured (was brought on after the 70th minute).

This naturally left a bitter taste in the mouths of many of the Sidemen fans who tuned in to watch the match. KSI himself took to his X.com account to slam Soccer Aid, stating:

"That was an awful and boring watch. It was literally ex-pros just passing amongst themselves, dribbling past people and shooting from anywhere constantly lol. Would much rather it just be influencers and entertainers play. Would make the game a lot closer too and more enjoyable to watch as a viewer."

KSI unhappy about the match (Image via X)

KSI was, in fact, in the stadium yesterday (June 9) to watch his mate and colleague play. However, things didn't quite work out as he would've hoped. Reflecting, JJ wrote:

"Just feel like you should give more game time to people who don’t normally get to play in front of these crowds, as opposed to giving pros most of the minutes."

JJ shares his opinion following yesterday's charity event (Image via X)

Miniminter reacts after his cameo appearance in Soccer Aid 2024

While Team England enjoyed quite a feast yesterday, winning the Soccer Aid match for the first time since 2018, Sidemen fans were less pleased because they didn't get to see much of popular YouTuber Miniminter, one of the crowd favorites.

Simon is easily one of the most skilled footballers among influencers in the country. He has scored numerous goals in the Sidemen Charity Matches over the years and was expected to be one of the standout players in yesterday's event. However, things didn't quite unfold as he had hoped. Reacting, he shared this GIF:

"About that hat-trick..."

Even Mark Goldbridge, another UK-based YouTuber who has participated in charity football games, wrote:

"Should have played from the start pal. Deserved more time."

Mark Goldbridge comments on yesterday's game (Image via X)

Speaking of recent charity football matches, the UK YouTube group Beta Squad recently took on the US-based content creation group AMP. They played on June 2, and the match ended in a 6-6 draw. However, the game could not proceed with its original plan of having a penalty shootout due to a pitch invasion.