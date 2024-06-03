"I say you come to America" — Kai Cenat wants a Beta Squad vs AMP rematch after pitch invaders stop play

After the Beta Squad vs AMP soccer game was called off due to pitch invaders, Kai Cenat and Fanum openly asked Niko Omilana and Chunkz for a rematch in America during a post-game segment of the live stream. The charity match was officially called off after hundreds of spectators stormed the pitch during injury time.

In a post-game announcement on stream, Beta Squad's Niko Omilana stated that the game would not go to the penalty shootouts and that there wouldn't be a winner. He said:

"Alright guys, so we just found out that unfortunately, we won't be able to have a penalty shootout, which means we do not have a winner."

Aerial view of the pitch invasion that resulted in the match being called off (Image via Beta Squad/YouTube)

However, AMP's Kai Cenat and Fanum had a solution and encouraged the British YouTubers to come to the United States to finish what they'd started. The former creator enthusiastically stated:

"I say we, I saw we run it back. Bro, that was messed up so much, we can't leave it there, bro. I say you guys come to America, and you guys face us. Literally! You have to bro."

Beta Squad's Chunkz and Niko Omilana tell AMP's Kai Cenat and Fanum that if there was enough hype, they would gladly do a rematch

The much-awaited Beta Squad vs AMP charity football match was played on June 2 at the Crystal Palace home ground Selhurst Park Stadium. The game was progressing just fine till the 90th minute, when former Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge, who had participated in this match as part of America's AMP squad, scored a goal, making the score 6-6.

The pitch invasion occurred shortly after that while Beta Squad was restarting their play. There were three minutes of added time left to be played with an additional 30 minutes of extra time and penalty shootouts on the cards, but the Twitch streamers and YouTubers had to vacate the pitch due to the chaos that ensued.

Kai Cenat was quite angry about how it had gone down and went on a rant in a post-match interview, claiming he would have scored three goals in extra time. Regardless, after he and Fanum asked the Beta Squad members about doing a rematch second leg in the United States, Niko Omilana and Chunkz stated that they would do it if the fans wanted that.

Timestamp 3:22:59

After Niko asked Chunkz about his thoughts on the matter, the latter stated:

"Let the people decide."

Kai Cenat was quite excited with the prospect and encouraged fans and viewers to ask for a rematch:

"Yo, you all have the yes and no power to determine if they (Beta Squad) are going to come to America and do a rematch. I say we do it, I am not going out like that!"

Niko Omilana noted that supporters can reach out to the YouTube and Twitch groups on social media to make it all happen:

"Yeah, to decide the YouTube World Champions, you guys can do it! So yeah, tweet us send us messages."

Fanum added to this comment, saying:

"Tag us in comments, like right now. Do it now!"

Kai Cenat suggested that as long as there was sufficient interest, they would confirm a Beta Squad vs AMP rematch, stating:

"ASAP, once it's confirmed, it will be in motion. No cap."

Chunkz asked fans to create hype around a rematch, saying:

"You guys have the power. Make sure if you want to see that match, hype it up and let's see we will do a rematch."

It was clear from their enthusiasm that the AMP squad was looking forward to hosting a rematch on its home soil after the mishap in South London. However, nothing official has yet been announced.

Beta Squad's Sharky and Aj have already made public their frustrations about the pitch invaders, going on a rant on Instagram live from the dressing room after the supporters had stormed the grounds.