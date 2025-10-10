Sneako unbanned from YouTube 3 years after getting suspended for spreading misinformation

Controversial internet personality Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; has been unbanned from YouTube, three years after being suspended from the Google-owned video-sharing platform. For those unaware, Sneako's official YouTube channel got permanently banned in 2022 because, according to him, he spread misinformation about elections and COVID.During a livestream in March 2024, when he became embroiled in a controversy with Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; Sneako shared details about his ban from YouTube by saying:&quot;I got banned because of election misinformation, and I got banned because of COVID misinformation. Dumba*s! You're on the biggest platform in the world, and all you do is spread lies and spread bulls**t. If you keep lying about this, bro... a lot of people will take that to the next level.&quot;On October 9, 2025, YouTube announced the launch of a pilot program that would give some previously terminated content creators a &quot;chance to rejoin&quot; the platform. Sneako was among the individuals whose accounts had been reinstated.Sneako's YouTube channel has been unbanned after three years and is accessible as of this writing (Image via youtube.com)Upon discovering that his channel with over 1.27 million subscribers was available once again after three years, the New Yorker exclaimed:&quot;Look at the f**king screen! Look at the f**king screen!&quot;&quot;I know how much it hurt him when he was banned on Twitch&quot; - Sneako gives a &quot;big shout out&quot; to Adin Ross after getting unbanned on YouTubeDuring a Parti livestream on October 9, 2025, Sneako took the opportunity to give a &quot;big shout out&quot; to Adin Ross after being unbanned from YouTube. While claiming that the Kick streamer &quot;always stuck up&quot; for him, the 27-year-old said:&quot;I've got to say - big shout out to Adin Ross. Big shout out to Adin Ross. He has always been supportive. He was there when we first started collabing, when I was still on YouTube, and always stuck up for me. He was always there vouching for me, and that means a lot. Means a lot. He's a real one, and I'll never forget that for the rest of my life. That's the type of stuff that you don't forget. And I know how much it hurt him when he was banned on Twitch. Like, I can relate to that pain.&quot;In other streamer news, Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; commented on the 'CollarGate' controversy involving HasanAbi, claiming that the latter &quot;would never ever abuse&quot; his dog, Kaya.