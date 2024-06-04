The news of French forward Kylian Mbappé signing a five-season contract with Real Madrid has naturally caught the eyes of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" who is known for his football-related content. The streamer had quite the reaction to the former PSG striker's transfer news and publicly made it known that he thought Kylian was going to Arsenal FC instead of the Spanish club.

The high-profile transfer has been turning heads ever since it was reported by insiders, but the deal was officially announced today. The news of the World Cup-winning Frenchman joining Real Madrid has received a lot of attention from the soccer community and Darren's subsequent reaction to it has also garnered a lot of attention from the streamer's fans.

After Kylian Mbappé posted a photo in a Real Madrid jersey on his official Instagram, IShowSpeed commented by stating that someone told him that Mbappé was going to transfer from PSG to Arsenal FC instead:

"Bro sb (somebody) told me u were going to to Arsenal."

IShowSpeed reacts to Kylian Mbappé joining Real Madrid weeks after streamer claimed otherwise

IShowSpeed started his career on Twitch before he was struck with an indefinite ban from the platform back in 2021. Since then he has been streaming on YouTube, and become quite a success having crossed the 25 million subscriber mark just a few days ago despite getting unbanned from Twitch.

As mentioned, his football-related content has found viewers from all over the world, be that IRL streams playing it on the streets of Brazil, streaming from the Ballon d'Or ceremony, or just him watching the FA Cup final with his date Amy Flamy.

IShowSpeed is known to weigh in on footballing news now and then. On top of commenting on Kylian Mbappé's Instagram post, he also made a post on X stating that he thought Kylian was going to Arsenal instead:

While he has not revealed why he thought so, the YouTuber had talked about Kylian Mbappé's transfer rumors a few weeks ago when the player revealed this would be his last season at Paris Saint-Germain FC. In a YouTube livestream dated May 10, the streamer claimed that Mbappé was not going to Real Madrid, and stated:

"All I gotta say, Imma unpause the video, y'all didn't hear from me, but what I will say is, he is not going to Madrid. You didn't hear from me though."

It is not clear what IShowSpeed meant, however, regardless his predictions have turned out to be incorrect as it has been officially confirmed that Kylian Mbappé will be playing for Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.