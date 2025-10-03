"Someone recorded a video of me joking around": Theo Von says 'he would never take his own life'

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von recently addressed the viral clip of him claiming that he was 'trying not to take his own life' in a solo episode of This Past Weekend. The viral clip stems from the aftermath of his New York stand-up show that, from Von's perspective, &quot;wasn't great.&quot; The comedian addressed it all on episode 614, titled New York Circus.Essentially, after the show, Theo Von was recorded apologizing to a group of fans front stage. He opened up his apology by saying that he's been having a tough time lately:&quot;I don't know what to say about that. I've been having a long month, I'm trying not to take my own life...&quot; In episode 614 of This Past Weekend, he cleared the air and assured his fans that he does not have any intentions of causing self-harm and that his post-show comments could be chalked up to him just &quot;saying stuff&quot;:&quot;If you've listened to this show before, or seen... then you know I say stuff. I would never take my own life, I would never take my own life. Okay? You hear that, Israel? I would never take my own life. I am grateful to God for his grace in my life.&quot; Overall, he clarified that the clip came from an untimely fan recording:&quot;What made everything hectic was someone recorded a video of me joking around about suicide... I didn't know people were recording me.&quot; &quot;I couldn't remember the next thing&quot;: Theo Von speaks on being on stage in New York Reports from Theo Von's New York special indicated that the Netflix taping did not go well. Audience members claim he stumbled over jokes, repeated lines, walked off stage mid-set, and even prompted walkouts.Von provided context on why the show went south in his latest podcast episode, suggesting that he was off from the get-go:&quot;The second I got on stage, the first show, I couldn't feel any moisture in my mouth. The first show started off kinda choppy... There were parts where I just couldn't remember the next thing; I couldn't remember my next sequence.&quot;All things said and done, Theo Von claimed that while his New York show was met with a wave of negativity, some showed him appreciation:&quot;People wrote articles, 'Oh, this is bad.' And look, it wasn't great. I didn't love it. And I had a lot of people who said it was great, though. Like I have people say, dude, we loved it. It was great.&quot; Additionally, Von claimed that whether the show will form part of his Netflix special is still to be decided:&quot;I didn't think it was perfect, you know, for sure. But I thought, let's just look at the edit and see. Um, and so we still haven't decided. We might shoot again at some point. I don't know what's going to go on.&quot;In other news, netizens reacted negatively after Theo Von asked The Rizzler if he owned a &quot;scale,&quot; stating that &quot;fat shaming isn’t cool.&quot;