SteveWillDoIt calls MrBeast a "loser," accuses the latter of "ghosting" him after his YouTube channel got deleted

IRL streamer and content creator Steve "SteveWillDoIt" was back with yet another one of his tirades. The streamer rarely shies away from expressing himself. During his stream with fellow streamer Vitaly, he went off on YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." Steve was clearly unhappy with how things had panned out between the two.

He stated that MrBeast used to be a friend at one point and even conversed regularly. However, he claimed that since Steve's YouTube channel was deleted, Jimmy had ceased all communication. He said:

"MrBeast is a loser...I'm not a hater, but you gotta think, me and MrBeast would text each other a month before my YouTube got deleted. I would send him titles and stuff and he'd be like, 'Yo, this is good,' and then my YouTube got deleted and he just ghosts me."

Trending

He added:

"If he actually cared about helping people, he would help the one YouTuber that he would communicate with that gives away all his money on YouTube. He would at least respond. But no, ghosted. The guy's a loser. He is a fake nice person. On god, this is my personal opinion."

Expand Tweet

Why did SteveWillDoIt's YouTube get deleted? The streamer talks about the incident

Typically, a YouTube channel is removed only after receiving three strikes. However, SteveWillDoIt's channel appeared to be an anomaly, as it was removed abruptly. While YouTube did not provide an exact reason for the removal, Steve has his theories about why it happened.

During his stream with Vitaly, Steve claimed that his channel was deleted because of his association with the online gambling website Stake.com. He said:

"I don't talk sh*t about nobody. I don't give a f**k. The truth is that I got deleted because of Stake.com and then they dropped me. That's it, that's the truth."

Expand Tweet

He went back with his rant on MrBeast, adding:

"Truth is I was in a group chat with MrBeast, talking to him, and once my YouTube is deleted, ignored. They are in the same boat. It's called Loserville. Fake. Sneako is there. It's like snake, MrBeast, YouTube and Stake. You guys are all on the same boat. It's called Loserville."

Incidentally, this wasn't the first rant that SteveWillDoIt dished out recently. During an X call with fellow creator Bradley Martyn, Steve went all in on Nico "Sneako." The streamer claimed that Sneako was trying to feign his religion and further labeled him "disingenuine."