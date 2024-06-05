"Streamers are so cringe" - Fans divided after Twitch streamer Lirik calls a game industry veteran looking for work a "boomer f**k"

On June 5, 2024, Twitch streamer Saqib "Lirik's" comments about a game industry veteran left fans divided. A 17-second clip was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Lirik shared his thoughts on Sean Wissler, a game designer with 21 years of experience, who was looking for work at the OTK (One True King) Games Expo in 2024. Wissler was the lead designer for games like Palia, Scribblenauts, and Ratchet and Clank.

Lirik questioned Wissler's attendance at the OTK Games Expo 2024 and went on to call him a "boomer f**k." He said:

"21 years? Motherf**ker, why are you here? The other guy is fresh out of college! Get the f**k back on LinkedIn, you boomer f**k!"

The Twitch streamer's comments garnered over 243 reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the remarks, with Redditor u/Barbrian27 writing:

"Streamers are so cringe sometimes. The game industry has had mass layoffs the past year, let's s**t on a guy trying to get hired," wrote Redditor u/Barbrian27.

Redditor u/r0ndr4s believed the content creator was "awfully mean" towards Sean Wissler. They wrote:

Yeah, this was not it. Considering Lirik literally doesn't show his face because of how awful people can be, him being this awful to a senior developer that lost his job is awfully mean. What a s**t thing to say," commented Redditor u/r0ndr4s.

On the other hand, Redditor u/Rexor_57 said Lirik made "sarcastic" comments about the game developer. They elaborated:

"This might seem crazy but I think he might've meant this in a sarcastic 'mean guy' kinda way," said Redditor Rexor_57.

Reddit community reacts to Twitch streamer Lirik's comments about a game industry veteran (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

"It was a short-sighted statement, I agree" - Twitch streamer Lirik addresses his comments towards a game industry veteran

At the six-hour mark of the recent livestream, Lirik addressed backlash regarding the comments he made about Sean Wissler. While describing his sentiments as "short-sighted," the 33-year-old said:

"I noticed some people were pissed about what I said about the dev. I see it was a short-sighted statement, I agree. My bad."

The Twitch streamer continued:

"My point was... it was a dude who had 21 years of experience of game dev, looking to be hired and it was a guy who was, like, fresh out of college. I meant it more like, 'Of course! Doesn't matter, hustle!' Of course! Even if you have a s**t ton of years of experience, of course, you still need to work and stuff. I was just saying the disparity of it was the jarring fact."

Timestamp: 06:21:40

Lirik commented on Sean Wissler's appearance at the OTK Games Expo 2024, stating:

"Because it was like - this guy is super f**king fresh and it looks like he's looking for an opportunity, here we go. And the other guy (Sean Wissler), it's like, 'Okay, it's 21 years of experience,' like, you must've made some connections. You have so much experience in game dev. I just saw it as weird... it's like a veteran and a newbie next to each other."

Lirik is a popular Twitch streamer, best known for playing a variety of games on his channel. The Boston, Massachusetts native joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2011, boasting 2,970,036 followers.