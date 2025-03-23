"Sucking off Jake Paul and his team": KSI calls Wade Plemons an "annoying waste of oxygen"

Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," has called out fellow YouTuber Wade Plemons. On March 21, 2025, Wade Plemons took to X to "give some credit" to Dillon Danis ahead of his fight against JJ. While claiming that the boxing event's promotion was being "carried" by Danis, Plemons commented on KSI's health, writing:

Ad

"Also for all the s**t that was talked about Dillon Danis “pulling out” of this fight, credit where it is due he was going to show up. This event was being carried promo wise by him and I get that KSI is sick, but I gotta give Dillon some credit here. He was ready to go 💪🏻"

Ad

Trending

The X post went viral, garnering over 3.8 million views. KSI responded to the social media post by describing Wade Plemons as an "annoying waste of oxygen." Claiming that the latter was sucking up to Jake Paul and his team "all the time," the Sidemen member remarked:

"Stfu you annoying waste of oxygen. Surely your knees must hurt so much at this point from sucking off Jake paul and his team all the f**king time. GIVE IT A REST OMG. YOU THINK I WANT TO BE IN THIS SITUATION? WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU!?"

Ad

JJ and Wade Plemon's recent interaction on X (Image via @KSI/X)

Over 980 netizens have shared their thoughts on JJ and Wade Plemon's interaction. Here are some pertinent ones:

Ad

"Very disrespectful for the people who have paid for hotels and other travel costs that are non refundable…" X user @suayrez tweeted.

"All he said is credit where credit is due to Dillon. He said nothing about bad you in his tweet." X user @DrewIsSharing commented.

"You picked the easiest fight possible and stiff couldn’t overcome the sniffles to face him," X user @qpe remarked.

Ad

"Come on brodie this ain’t it 😭😂 Going out sad g just come back stronger, you literally roasted someone for pulling out for more legit reasons," X user @0sStrawhat wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"My body has legit just given up" - KSI announced that his fight with Dillon Danis is "just not going to happen" on March 29, 2025

On March 21, 2025, KSI posted a one-minute-35-second video on X, announcing that his fight with Dillon Danis, scheduled for March 29, is "just not going to happen."

Ad

Claiming that he had been unwell for the past couple of weeks, the Briton said:

"Me versus Danis, it's just not going to happen on March 29, man. I've tried my hardest, but my body has legit just given up. I'm currently in bed taking antibiotics trying to recover but I'm struggling. I'm coughing up greenish-yellow s**t all the time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis eventually responded to JJ's video, calling him out for participating in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 two weeks ago while claiming to be unwell for three weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback