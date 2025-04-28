Tectone slams Sinder's statement amid drama, calls it "a horrible attempt at an apology"

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has called out VTuber Sinder for her recent apology after accusations were made against her and her manager by fellow VTuber Nanoless. Nanoless accused the pair, who have been revealed to be romantic partners, of "slandering" other VTubers and allegedly wanting Nanoless to sign an exclusivity contract without offering pay for the exclusivity.

Tectone claimed that Sinder's six-page-long apology was a "horrible attempt" at one, and that "very little" to zero accountability was taken by the VTuber:

"This document was a horrible attempt at an apology, very little to 0 true accountability taken. This was a horrible attempt at throwing her boyfriend under the bus for their BOTH SHARED issues they've caused, which I predicted would be the direction of this document."

"Whole ordeal makes me quite sad": Tectone expresses his feelings about the recent controversy involving VTubers Sinder and Nanoless

In Sinder's apology document, she confirmed speculations that REDACTED was her partner. For context, REDACATED was the individual who had been her manager until April 26, 2025, when he was relieved of his duties by Sinder amid the controversy. She revealed that the two had been together since the "start" of her career.

While stating that she would figure out her "situation" with REDACTED privately, she claimed that she was unaware of the latter's "manipulation" of Nanoless’s commission decisions, and that she should have been "more diligent in her oversight".

Sinder's apology has seemingly left Tectone unimpressed, however, as the latter expressed how "sad" he felt at how the drama was unfolding:

"This whole ordeal makes me quite sad knowing how many people felt hurt by this, and I don't believe anyone is going to approve or enjoy reading this whatsoever. Sad."

Many other VTubers such as Veibae, Nyanners, Cottontail, and Shylily have since reacted to the controversy, with many taking to X to give their opinion. For instance, Veibae claimed that Sinders' apology was a strategic way to "shift the blame" onto REDACTED, her partner, and speculated that the two would eventually "fake a break up", only for Sinders to come back "single".

