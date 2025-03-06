"That would be hilarious": Andrew Tate says he is down to work out with Adin Ross

On the March 5, 2025, episode of Full Send Podcast, Andrew Tate hinted at the possibility of working out with Kick streamer Adin Ross for content. This discussion comes shortly after the controversial internet personality traveled to the United States following the Romanian government's lifting of the international travel ban on him and his brother, Tristan Tate.

The Tate brothers arrived in Florida on February 27, 2025, sparking speculation among fans about a possible collaboration between Andrew Tate and Adin Ross. During the latest Full Send Podcast episode, host Kyle Forgeard pointed out that Tate and Ross had worked together in the past. He then asked Tate if he had met up with the streamer since his arrival in the US:

"How about Adin? I know you had a long relationship with him. You guys' sh*t is always hilarious together. Are you going, he's here! Did you link up with him or not?"

Tate revealed that he had not yet met Ross but mentioned that the content creator had messaged him. He also wondered what the Kick star's day-to-day life was like:

"I know, I need to go see him. He messaged me, I need to go seem him. I don't know what Adin's day-to-day life is like. What does he do?"

Forgeard claimed that Ross works out every morning, to which Tate replied:

"Oh f**k off!"

The podcast host then proposed the idea of the three of them working out together. Tate found this amusing and appeared to be open to it:

"That would be hilarious! Alright, we're going to work out."

"I want to see Adin Ross's gym transformation": Andrew Tate wants to work out and possibly train with the Kick streamer

Andrew Tate and Adin Ross have known each other for many years, having livestreamed together on multiple occasions. During Tate's time in jail, he had even named Ross as one of the few people who could visit him in prison. Although Ross didn't travel to Romania then, the two did collaborate in 2024, though the broadcast abruptly ended after things got heated.

Now that the Tate brothers are in the US and in the same state as Ross, fans have been clamoring for more content from the two. It seems Andrew Tate has found the "perfect content," which is to train in the gym together.

Tate also proclaimed that he wants to see the Kick streamer's gym transformation:

"There you go, perfect content. I want to see Adin Ross's gym transformation."

Tate then took a jab at Ross, sarcastically claiming that the Kick star probably doesn’t do anything productive in the mornings. He also criticized Ross' streaming abilities, stating that he is "overpaid to talk garbage."

"I have a feeling he crawls out of bed, drinks some soy latte garbage, sits around scrolling on his phone before he streams, gets overpaid to talk garbage, and then smokes weed all night. That's probably something close."

In related news, Kanye West recently hinted at the possibility of an interview with Andrew Tate in the near future.

