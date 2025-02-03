"That wasn't very nice of Taylor!": Fans react as Taylor Swift seemingly ignores Kai Cenat at 2025 Grammys

On February 2, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat hosted a special IRL livestream from the Grammy Awards 2025. Several clips from the broadcast have garnered attention on social media, but one, in particular, has gone viral — in which the New Yorker seemingly got ignored by pop icon Taylor Swift.

In a 24-second video posted on X, Kai Cenat noticed Taylor Swift at the event and directed his cameraperson to pan toward her. He then tried to get her attention, saying that his sister adored her.

After not receiving a response from the popstar, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner exclaimed:

"She (Taylor Swift) went there! She went there! Taylor! Taylor! Make sure you get it. Get this! Oh, Taylor! Come, Taylor! Taylor, Taylor, Taylor! My sister loves you, Taylor! Her name is Brianna! Damn! She went the other way! We tried. She didn't ego me. He said, 'Taylor said hi,' did you get it?"

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on Kai Cenat and Taylor Swift's video from the Grammy Awards 2025:

"That wasn't very nice of Taylor! Kai was heartbroken," X user @bstrat515 responded.

"Bro is famous than her now, why is he getting annoyed," X user @yorboitom commented.

"Damn… you’re not even famous enough for Taylor Swift to recognize you," X user @TheLDP tweeted.

"Bro even the biggest stars can't handle the energy of a real one!" X user @iamscruff wrote.

"This is one of the many reasons why Taylor is overrated," X user @Free_Agen remarked.

"You've got to stop doing that" - Kai Cenat calls out Elliot Wilson at the Grammys 2025 for "dissing" his livestream

Another video from Kai Cenat's Grammy Awards 2025 broadcast has surfaced on X, featuring his interaction with hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson. While calling out the latter for "dissing" his livestream, the New Yorker remarked:

"You come here! No, no, no, no! No, no, hold on! Hey, you dissed my livestream. Hold on! No, you dissed my livestream. No! You dissed... hold on, wait. No, no, you dissed my livestream, you hated on Nicki. All right? You've got to stop doing that."

In response, Wilson apologized to Cenat by saying:

"I love you. I dissed your livestream? I apologize to you and your family. I will stop doing that. You're killing it."

In other news, Kai Cenat has revealed plans for special livestreams this year. These include collaborating with Kanye West, recreating the Hunger Games, and organizing his own music festival.

