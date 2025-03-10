“The guy’s son was begging for a photo” - AngryGinge responds to Joey Barton’s controversial X post about Sidemen Charity Match 2025

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Morgan "AngryGinge" has fired back at controversial footballing figure Joey Barton. For context, the ex-player recently reacted to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, which was played in Wembley Stadium. Barton, however, wasn't a fan of the event, believing that the stadium should have been preserved for next week's EFL League Cup final.

Ad

It's fair to say that Joey Barton isn't the most favored personality within the footballing community. Previously, he has been accused of making misogynistic remarks. AngryGinge took to his Twitch stream to call out the former football player, stating:

"He was calling us every name under the sun. At the end of the day, Joey Barton was slagging us all off but when I went to Misfits, his son asked me for a photo. I don't think he understands social media. He can sit there, behind a f**king camera, f**king begging it with his greasy little f**king head, right? The guy's son was begging for a photo, and yet he wants to call us r*tards."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Joey Barton say about the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

Joey Barton frequently receives criticism for his controversial opinions on football. His latest remarks about the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match 2025 were no exception. This time, he verbally abused the players.

In an X post, Joey Barton expressed that Wembley Stadium should not have allowed the event, given that the EFL League Cup final is just a few days away (March 16, 2025). Additionally, he called out JJ "KSI," the popular Sidemen member:

Ad

"How is Wembley rented out a week before a League Cup Final for the R*tard Bowl? F**king embarrassing. Those clowns shouldn’t be anywhere near the hallowed turf. Especially, the big fat f**ker in a bandana (referring to KSI)."

His rant didn't end there:

"Game has gone…R*tardo’s Everywhere you look. Some of the very worse football I’ve ever seen. El Sp*stico."

Ad

Joey Barton's controversial comment about the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 (Image via X/@Joey7Barton)

Despite Joey Barton's criticism, the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 was widely praised for its overall impact and the funds raised for charitable organizations. The Sidemen announced that the event had raised over £4.7 million (approximately $6.1 million). All proceeds went to BBC Children in Need, Bright Side, and M7 Education.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback