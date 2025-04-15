"The “slow” gimmick getting corny now": Netizens divided as B.Lou explains why he believes Earth is flat

Streamer and YouTuber Brandon "B.Lou" has garnered major attention on social media after expressing his belief that the Earth is flat. On April 15, 2025, the content creator posted an image of a flat Earth, claiming that "this is how actually" the planet appears, adding that if it was a "circle," "people would fall off."

He wrote:

"This is how the earth actually looks cuz if it was a circle people would fall off"

B.Lou's friend and fellow streamer Zik "Zias" asked him to elaborate on his opinions. Here's how Brandon responded:

"(Zias writes, '🧐 Elaborate B Lou') Remember when we flew to the uk the plain was going strait not sideways so the earth has to be flat. (Zias responds, Elaborate further')"

Zias and B.Lou's conversation about the flat Earth theory elicited reactions from numerous netizens. While one X user stated that the "slow gimmick" was "getting corny," another community member joked that B.Lou "needs a Nobel Peace Prize."

"the “slow” gimmick getting corny now" X user @RealTarzan4 remarked.

"b lou need a nobel peace prize" X user @pichxn wrote.

X user @houseofayem believed that the Coriolis effect would be "a little hard to explain":

"I understand how the Coriolis effect could be a little hard to explain in observer's terms. But if you're still pondering gravity and gravitational pull after a reasonable amount of years, that's your burden not mine." X user @houseofayem commented.

Several more fans have shared their thoughts on B.Lou's social media post.

"School system has failed young men across the globe" X user @Mozzytakes posted."

"I’m really happy that we make people like this famous" X user @AmericanP3nguin wrote.

"Man. I love them but they clearly doing this act on purpose. Won’t even act like it ain’t a smart move tho cuz it’s working lol" X user @DarienD215 posted.

B.Lou says Elon Musk "took" his X verification because he "exposed" the theory about flat Earth

On the same day that X user @FearedBuck talked about B.Lou's flat Earth theory post, the streamer explained why he believed Elon Musk "took" his verification from the social media platform.

He wrote:

"Elon took my veryfcation because I exposed this"

B.Lou and Zias made headlines on March 17, 2025, when the latter paused their Twitch livestream in disbelief after a barber requested $3,500 for a haircut.

