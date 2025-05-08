"The whole situation brought us closer": Banks calls Lacy on stream and apologizes for announcing he had been "kicked from" FaZe Clan

During a Twitch broadcast on May 7, 2025, FaZe Banks called Nick "Lacy" to apologize for publicly announcing that the streamer had been "kicked from" FaZe Clan. The incident occurred just hours after Lacy announced in a post on X that he had rejoined the esports organization.
The announcement quickly gained attention within the streaming community, with many expressing doubts about Lacy's departure from FaZe Clan. Given that he rejoined the organization within a day, many criticized the group for the perceived drama.
Banks addressed the controversy during a call on Lacy's May 7 Twitch stream. The FaZe Clan CEO said things had gotten "overblown and exaggerated" while commenting on the situation:
"I just wanted to call and apologize to your comm [community] and apologize to your stream. Yesterday was a crazy day. I know people are still speculating whether what happened was real or not, real or fake. It was definitely a real situation, but definitely an overblown and exaggerated situation. Most of us ran hot."
Banks did not provide much detail but added that the incident had brought them closer:
"I don't know how much you've talked about it on stream, but we stayed up till 6 am, f**king getting through this and figuring it out. And I'm happy that we figured it out. And I think, if anything, the whole situation brought us closer."
FaZe Banks calls Lacy his brother after apologizing for saying he was "kicked from" FaZe Clan
As previously mentioned, on May 7, 2025, FaZe Banks announced that Lacy was "kicked from" FaZe Clan. In his post on X, the CEO also emphasized that it was not a joke.
Lacy, who later announced that he had rejoined the organization, said on a Twitch stream that the reason for his "kick" was a disagreement behind the scenes regarding a shoot. During his May 7 broadcast, he also referred to the incident as "dumb":
"It doesn't matter what happened, it was literally, honestly, a super dumb disagreement on something really dumb that boiled over and blew up. It was really dumb. Chat, it was literally about a video shoot. It was so dumb."
Whatever the cause, it seems the two have moved past it, as Banks concluded his call with Lacy on May 7 by saying he loved the streamer "to death" and referred to him as his brother:
"Lacy, I love you to death. You're going to be in this sh*t for the rest of your life, whether you like it or not. Flash the tattoo real quick. I love you to death, brother. Welcome to FaZe Clan."
In related news, FaZe Banks recently hinted that he was looking to sign new personalities for FaZe Clan, with other members such as Adapt and Stable Ronaldo also preparing lists for prospective candidates.