"The whole situation brought us closer": Banks calls Lacy on stream and apologizes for announcing he had been "kicked from" FaZe Clan

During a Twitch broadcast on May 7, 2025, FaZe Banks called Nick "Lacy" to apologize for publicly announcing that the streamer had been "kicked from" FaZe Clan. The incident occurred just hours after Lacy announced in a post on X that he had rejoined the esports organization.

Ad

The announcement quickly gained attention within the streaming community, with many expressing doubts about Lacy's departure from FaZe Clan. Given that he rejoined the organization within a day, many criticized the group for the perceived drama.

Banks addressed the controversy during a call on Lacy's May 7 Twitch stream. The FaZe Clan CEO said things had gotten "overblown and exaggerated" while commenting on the situation:

"I just wanted to call and apologize to your comm [community] and apologize to your stream. Yesterday was a crazy day. I know people are still speculating whether what happened was real or not, real or fake. It was definitely a real situation, but definitely an overblown and exaggerated situation. Most of us ran hot."

Ad

Trending

Banks did not provide much detail but added that the incident had brought them closer:

"I don't know how much you've talked about it on stream, but we stayed up till 6 am, f**king getting through this and figuring it out. And I'm happy that we figured it out. And I think, if anything, the whole situation brought us closer."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

FaZe Banks calls Lacy his brother after apologizing for saying he was "kicked from" FaZe Clan

As previously mentioned, on May 7, 2025, FaZe Banks announced that Lacy was "kicked from" FaZe Clan. In his post on X, the CEO also emphasized that it was not a joke.

Lacy, who later announced that he had rejoined the organization, said on a Twitch stream that the reason for his "kick" was a disagreement behind the scenes regarding a shoot. During his May 7 broadcast, he also referred to the incident as "dumb":

Ad

"It doesn't matter what happened, it was literally, honestly, a super dumb disagreement on something really dumb that boiled over and blew up. It was really dumb. Chat, it was literally about a video shoot. It was so dumb."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whatever the cause, it seems the two have moved past it, as Banks concluded his call with Lacy on May 7 by saying he loved the streamer "to death" and referred to him as his brother:

"Lacy, I love you to death. You're going to be in this sh*t for the rest of your life, whether you like it or not. Flash the tattoo real quick. I love you to death, brother. Welcome to FaZe Clan."

Ad

In related news, FaZe Banks recently hinted that he was looking to sign new personalities for FaZe Clan, with other members such as Adapt and Stable Ronaldo also preparing lists for prospective candidates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More