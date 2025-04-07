"There's nothing to lose": Asmongold responds to backlash over his recent controversial comments on trans children and their parents

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” responded to some of the criticism he received over his recent comments about trans children. On April 6, 2025, the content creator claimed that “every trans kid” is a victim of a parent with “mental illness” during a Twitch livestream. A clip of his statement went viral, and he faced backlash for his comments. Zack responded to the criticism a day later, claiming he stands by his opinion and has “nothing to lose.”

The streamer told his audience that his opinions on transgenderism align with most people. He estimates that 80-90% of people align with his views, but they are too afraid to speak their minds. Zack elaborated:

“A lot of people were posting this trying to act like “Oh wow, like we’re going to get him (Zack) in trouble for this s**t” but I’m sorry this like a 90-10 issue, this like beyond even 80-20. Like everybody f**king thinks this. The only reason nobody is saying it is because people are afraid of saying it. The fact is I really don’t give a s**t because f**k, a lot of people hate me all the time so there’s nothing to lose.”

Why was Asmongold criticized for his comments on transgenderism?

Asmongold was discussing underage gender transitions in the United States on his chat. He shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

“Every trans kid is actually a victim of a parent with a mental illness. That's what I believe. You've got a kid that's 17, right? I mean, it's a little bit more... it's, like, not really as definitive. But, like, if you have a kid that's like pre-puberty and they're trans, your parents have a mental illness."

X user @DqRoman1 responded to Zack’s comments and said the streamer was detached from society, saying:

“i think one of the biggest flaws with asmongold becoming a political streamer, is youre getting opinions on social issues from a guy whos detached from society. all of his context for the real world comes from reddit forums and twitch chats. i just dont see how that can be a valuable perspective on the world”

While some internet users shared their points on the issue, others made personal attacks on the streamer and targeted the streamer’s past hygiene problems. Asmongold claimed that the comments did not affect him, with many in his chat agreeing with his viewpoints.

In other news, Twitch streamer Mizkif received backlash for doing pull-ups on a cherry blossom tree in Japan. Other content creators said his actions were disrespectful to the country’s culture and its people.

