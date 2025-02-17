"They can debunk each other": xQc wants Asmongold and HasanAbi to debate amid ongoing beef

Kick streamer Félix "xQc" recently suggested that Twitch streamers and political commentators Zack "Asmongold" and Hasan "HasanAbi" should debate each other amid their ongoing beef. Tensions emerged after HasanAbi claimed that DDG was responsible for Asmongold's rise on Twitch as a political commentator.

Ad

This claim by HasanAbi was made while reacting to a contentious statement shared by Asmongold regarding the burning of books on gender sciences in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The latter claimed that the books may have been burnt due to them being written in "Jewish" rather than German.

Reacting to this entire feud, xQc suggested that the two engage in a direct back-and-forth to clear the air as they have supposedly made certain inaccurate points in the past and haven't gone back to "fix" them:

Ad

Trending

"Chat, why don't they just debate or whatever? Chat, guys, guys, why don't they just debate already, because... sometimes both make a point, end up being wrong and they don't want to go back and fix it... I think they could be debunking each other."

xQc speaks on HasanAbi's accusation that DDG caused Asmongold's rise as a political commentator on Twitch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold and HasanAbi's beef escalated after the former responded to HasanAbi's statement by counter-claiming that Destiny had been a huge proponent of the latter's rise to fame, especially by platforming him in 2018. Further, he called it "incredibly ironic" for HasanAbi to make the accusation.

During his broadcast, xQc explained his understanding of what Hasan meant by stating that DDG was responsible for Asmon's rise:

"I think at the same time, what he meant by that is the fact that I think Hasan thinks that Asmon is like inflaming the oil that sits like silently in the DDG... It means there's a bunch of pre-radicalized, like in the shadows, Dalibans or whatever, and then, now they have a place to scream what they want to scream, which is Asmon's chat. I think that's what he means by that."

Ad

Asmongold's political commentary and the resulting controversy have seemingly caught the attention of One True King's members. To those unaware, Asmongold is one of the co-founders and co-owners of the organization. Recently, OTK's latest member Will Neff claimed that he would have to "reevaluate where he stood" if the organization does not make changes soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback