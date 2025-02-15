"This list is bad": Fans shocked as IShowSpeed reveals his list of top five football players of all time

Darren "IShowSpeed" has revealed his top five football players of all time. The YouTube star was among the many content creators who participated in the Match For Hope in Doha on February 14, 2025, joining football legends such as Thierry Henry, Alessandro Del Piero, Andres Iniesta, and others.

IShowSpeed's team lost the match 5-6, and he failed to score in yet another charity game. After the match, the streamer was visibly dejected in the locker room, where he was asked to name his top five footballers of all time.

Here are the names that he listed:

"Okay, Ronaldo first. Antony, Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Peter Crouch. Um, for the fifth spot, I'm going with Erikson."

The content creator listed six names, including Cristiano Ronaldo. Antony, Harry Maguire, Peter Crouch, and Erikson were his other choices.

A clip of the moment went viral on social media, and many fans were surprised by the selections.

"tf is this list lol, im not a soccer fan at all but i know this list is so bad," X user @woelfr wrote.

One X user called the list random.

"That is the most random top 5 i have ever seen," @ishaq_abokor claimed.

Another questioned the selections.

"Speed’s list is something else! Ronaldo and Antony make sense, but Peter Crouch and Lukaku? That’s a wild mix!" @ToufiqueAhmed78 exclaimed.

One user even remarked that the YouTuber had simply listed players whose names he could pronounce correctly.

"Bro just named the players names he can pronounce properly," said @_kinginvicto_.

Despite losing, IShowSpeed helps raise over $10 million at Match for Hope

The Match for Hope in Qatar is a charity football event featuring famous players and celebrities. It is played to raise funds for the EAA (Education Above All), an organization dedicated to helping underprivileged children worldwide.

Popular internet personalities adjacent to football were invited to the event to attract attention. This marked IShowSpeed's second year playing the charity game while livestreaming on his channel. Tens of thousands of fans tuned in to watch him play alongside legends of the sport. Arsenal icon Thierry Henry even hugged him and consoled him after the match.

The 2025 Match for Hope managed to raise more funds than the previous year. Gulf Times reports that a total of QR39,174,385 was raised, equivalent to approximately $10,732,708.

In related news, IShowSpeed had to be persuaded by KSI to participate in the upcoming Sidemen Charity match after the American YouTuber announced his retirement following his inability to score at the Match for Hope.

