"This is real": Jasontheween responds after Twitch chat calls him out for smiling while addressing Plaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; was recently called out by his Twitch chat while discussing Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; and his announcement to leave the organization. The streamer did not disclose the exact reason behind his decision to exit the group.This ambiguity has led many netizens to speculate that the announcement might be a ploy and that Plaqueboymax could eventually return to streaming under the FaZe Clan banner.During a Twitch broadcast on August 6, 2025, Jasontheween appeared to smile while discussing Plaqueboymax’s exit, which only fueled further speculation from users in his chat.“DONT LAUGH,” taebaebee remarked.&quot;Im not falling for ts,&quot; johnnytheaesthetic wrote.&quot;Nice lie we good,&quot; sehajG11 posted.&quot;L ACTOR,&quot; costajsx commented.Twitch chat's reaction to the streamer addressing Plaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan (Image via Jasontheween/Twitch)Responding to these comments in his chat, the streamer said:&quot;Everything is all gone... Yeah, bro, I can't take this chat serious, but I'm just not going to read chat. Max is gone, obviously. We're all sad about that. Bro! Chill out. Yo, I'm laughing because the chat, y'all, I can't take y'all serious. 'P**n acting'? I don't know, bro. As y'all know, bro, I'm not really good with the serious talks, I usually smile. Bro, this is real. Okay? This is real. And y'all seen his live. I seen his live, we all seen his live. 'Script reader.' Okay, yo. Okay, bro.&quot;Jasontheween gives possible reason behind Plaqueboymax's decision to leave FaZe ClanApart from being a popular content creator, Plaqueboymax is also known for his music career, having produced hip-hop tracks with notable artists and fellow streamers like Darryl &quot;DDG.&quot;According to Jasontheween, Plaqueboymax’s decision to leave FaZe Clan was driven by his desire to grow his brand independently:&quot;He says that he wants to grow his brand, and me? That's my dog, bro. We grew this sh** from basically the ground back up, rebuilding FaZe, it was a lot.&quot;Despite his explanation, Jasontheween’s Twitch chat continued to tease him, accusing him of faking his reaction. Unable to contain himself, the streamer broke into a grin and exclaimed:&quot;Y'all are weird, bro! I can't!&quot;Meanwhile, fellow FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; shared that he was brought to tears upon learning about Plaqueboymax’s decision to leave the group.