  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "This is real": Jasontheween responds after Twitch chat calls him out for smiling while addressing Plaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan

"This is real": Jasontheween responds after Twitch chat calls him out for smiling while addressing Plaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:24 GMT
Jasontheween addressed the departure of Plaqueboymax from FaZe Clan during a Twitch broadcast (Image via jasontheween/Twitch)
Jasontheween addressed Plaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan during a Twitch broadcast (Image via jasontheween/Twitch)

FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" was recently called out by his Twitch chat while discussing Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" and his announcement to leave the organization. The streamer did not disclose the exact reason behind his decision to exit the group.

Ad

This ambiguity has led many netizens to speculate that the announcement might be a ploy and that Plaqueboymax could eventually return to streaming under the FaZe Clan banner.

During a Twitch broadcast on August 6, 2025, Jasontheween appeared to smile while discussing Plaqueboymax’s exit, which only fueled further speculation from users in his chat.

“DONT LAUGH,” taebaebee remarked.
"Im not falling for ts," johnnytheaesthetic wrote.
"Nice lie we good," sehajG11 posted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"L ACTOR," costajsx commented.
Twitch chat&#039;s reaction to the streamer addressing Plaqueboymax&#039;s exit from FaZe Clan (Image via Jasontheween/Twitch)
Twitch chat's reaction to the streamer addressing Plaqueboymax's exit from FaZe Clan (Image via Jasontheween/Twitch)

Responding to these comments in his chat, the streamer said:

Ad
"Everything is all gone... Yeah, bro, I can't take this chat serious, but I'm just not going to read chat. Max is gone, obviously. We're all sad about that. Bro! Chill out. Yo, I'm laughing because the chat, y'all, I can't take y'all serious. 'P**n acting'? I don't know, bro. As y'all know, bro, I'm not really good with the serious talks, I usually smile. Bro, this is real. Okay? This is real. And y'all seen his live. I seen his live, we all seen his live. 'Script reader.' Okay, yo. Okay, bro."
Ad

Jasontheween gives possible reason behind Plaqueboymax's decision to leave FaZe Clan

Ad

Apart from being a popular content creator, Plaqueboymax is also known for his music career, having produced hip-hop tracks with notable artists and fellow streamers like Darryl "DDG."

According to Jasontheween, Plaqueboymax’s decision to leave FaZe Clan was driven by his desire to grow his brand independently:

"He says that he wants to grow his brand, and me? That's my dog, bro. We grew this sh** from basically the ground back up, rebuilding FaZe, it was a lot."
Ad

Despite his explanation, Jasontheween’s Twitch chat continued to tease him, accusing him of faking his reaction. Unable to contain himself, the streamer broke into a grin and exclaimed:

"Y'all are weird, bro! I can't!"

Meanwhile, fellow FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" shared that he was brought to tears upon learning about Plaqueboymax’s decision to leave the group.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications