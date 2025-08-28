"This is not true": Rich Campbell's accuser responds to Tectone's claims of him winning his court cases

In December 2022, and of One True King (OTK) co-founder Rich Campbell faced allegations of sexual assault from Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi, claiming the incident occurred during their on-and-off relationship back in 2019. The allegations went public through a TwitLonger post, and hours later, he resigned from OTK at the organization’s request.Now, nearly three years later, former OTK member and fellow streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; claimed that Rich Campbell has won &quot;almost all of his cases.&quot; Tectone elaborated on Campbell's position and defended him in an August 27, 2025:&quot;I hear he's winning his cases. Couple of days ago, I heard he won, like, almost all of his cases. I heard he hasn't lost a single one. And I heard there might even be a chance that Rich might be coming back...Like, can y'all imagine if Rich got f**ked over that hard, when he didn't do s**t?&quot;Despite Tectone's claims, Azalia Lexi stated otherwise. In response to John's message, Lexi suggested this apparent update on the case from Tectone would be brought to her legal counsel's attention:&quot;This is not true, and thank you for bringing it to my attention so I can relay it to my counsel.&quot;Looking back at Kaceytron's comments on the Rich Campbell case in 2022In 2022, soon after the allegations came out, streamer Kaceytron, who, after communicating with Azalia Lexi, stated that the case goes beyond a single instance of sexual assault:&quot;There were several other victims, and that there are corroborating factors in each story. She [Lexi] is also aware of one other victim that has a similar theatre story to hers and others that have stated that he finished in them without consent.&quot;In December 2023, Rich Campbell responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Azalia, as well as several contract violation and emotional distress claims, seeking approximately $3.6 million in damages. Since then, updates on the case have been scarce, and a final judgment is yet to be decided.In other news, Tectone was banned from Twitch for the fifth time after he appeared to threaten a viewer and used a homophobic slur during a livestream rant.