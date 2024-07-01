TommyInnit releases unseen footage of YouTube legend Technoblade’s Minecraft gameplay, fans rejoice

Late Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Alex "Technoblade's" channel uploaded a new gaming video. For those wondering how this ended up happening, Tommy "TommyInnit," a popular UK-based Minecraft streamer, released some unseen footage from Techno's point of view. This footage was part of a video that Tommy uploaded in 2022, titled 100 Minecraft YouTubers VS Natural Disasters!

Tommy revealed that he hadn't used much of Techno's recording in the final edit of the video. However, after doing some digging, he recovered the original files and has partnered up with Technodad, who now runs his late son's channel, to release a new video titled Technoblade VS 100 Minecraft YouTubers. Tommy said:

"A few years ago I recorded a video with Technoblade, where 100 Minecraft YouTubers came together to survive some natural disasters. A few months ago I realized, I didn't use much of Techno's footage in my video and after taking some long time to track his recording down, I found out, it was actually really entertaining."

Trending

Despite the footage originally being part of a video idea that belonged to TommyInnit, this video was released on Techno's channel (17.2 million subscribers). This is the first gaming video with Technoblade in it (albeit posthumously) since his tragic demise.

Watch the video here:

"Thank you Tommy for doing such a great job"- Fans react to surprising Technoblade video in 2024

Technoblade is undoubtedly one of the most beloved content creators in the Minecraft community. Despite his tragic passing in 2022, a new video featuring his voice and gameplay has been released on his channel.

UK YouTuber TommyInnit's efforts to find the footage, edit it, and send it over to Technoblade's father to be uploaded were greatly appreciated by fans. Here are some of the comments under the YouTube video. One fan wrote:

"Thank you Tommy for doing such a great job on getting his editing style down and thank you Technodad for narrating and being such a great dad."

Fans react to the video on Techno's channel (Image via X)

Tommy also talked about the idea on his X account and his post received some wholesome reactions:

Fans over at X share their wholesome reactions (Image via X)

Technoblade's name and his iconic display picture were also featured in a song released by fellow Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream." The song is titled Until I End Up Dead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback