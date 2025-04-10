Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is reportedly getting pushback from other employees for unbanning Adin Ross

According to a report by Nathan Grayson on Aftermath.site, dated April 9, 2025, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is getting pushback from other employees at the platform for unbanning Adin Ross. For context, the streamer's channel, which was banned from the website in February 2023, was reinstated on March 29, 2025.

Ad

After news of the unban broke, Twitch star Asmongold publicly stated that he would not advocate for Ross to get unbanned on the platform, considering his past controversies.

As per Grayson, Clancy faced similar objections from others within the organization during a Twitch meeting. An unnamed employee supposedly questioned the CEO on what grounds he had lifted Ross' restrictions, stating:

"What evidence did you evaluate that Adin Ross had reformed enough since the ban to justify him being unbanned?"

Ad

Trending

The staff member reportedly expressed concerns that the move could be detrimental to the streaming community on the platform:

"This is one of the decisions we’ve made that I’ve disagreed with the most. I strongly believe that this opens the wider community to harm and sends a signal that we will allow the sort of vitriol Adin has been known to perpetuate."

Ad

Dan Clancy reportedly claimed lifting Adin Ross' Twitch ban was about giving him a second chance and had nothing to do with "business considerations"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nathan Grayson's report includes Dan Clancy's alleged response to the employee. The Twitch CEO supposedly dismissed the notion that the decision to unban Adin Ross was solely business-driven, claiming that it was an opportunity to give people a second chance:

"I can say this emphatically to everyone: This is [in] no way, shape, or form based upon any business considerations whatsoever. This isn't even remotely related to a business. It's about deciding about when you can give someone a second chance – and then giving them a chance, but if they don't live up to our expectations, we can take action."

Ad

Clancy also reportedly clarified the reasons behind Ross' ban, saying it was due to a "certain number of strikes" rather than a single action. The Kick star had previously stated that he was banned for showing unmoderated chat on his broadcast.

In Grayson's report, the Twitch CEO is quoted as stating that Ross' ban was not permanent but rather indefinite and that he had served the penalty for over two years:

Ad

"Adin's been banned for over two years,” Clancy said. “He was banned for having a certain number of strikes on his account rather than a singular offense that [led to] indefinite suspension. It's important to note these suspensions are indefinite, not permanent."

Dan Clancy has been open about providing a pathway for banned streamers to reinstate their accounts on Twitch, having unveiled a new "path to reinstatement" in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More