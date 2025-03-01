Twitch streamer Central_Committee makes shocking claim about Ethan Klein amid HasanAbi beef

On February 28, 2025, Twitch streamer and political commentator Central_Committee, or "Mike from PA," spoke on the ongoing feud between Hasan "HasanAbi" and Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions during a live broadcast. Historically, Mike has been outspoken against Klein and has consistently sided with the HasanAbi community, even using Piker's name to boost his career at its onset.

Ad

In Mike's latest stream, he made a serious allegation after a viewer in chat commented on Central_Committee's "obsession" with Ethan Klein. The streamer called the latter an "unhinged freak," claiming that Klein would go to great lengths just to get his way:

"(Reading chat) 'What is the obsession with Ethan Klein?...'. Bro, you have to understand something about H3H3 and Ethan Klein in general. If he could, he would have us killed, and if you think I'm exaggerating, I'm not."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mike from PA minced no words while making this allegation, and did not seem to show any signs of sarcasm regarding his claim:

"He's an unhinged freak, and he blames us for his career, and he blames us for that."

"A total fraud": Looking at a few of Central_Committee's past issues with Ethan Klein from the H3H3 Show

Expand Tweet

Ad

Central_Committee has consistently expressed his distaste for H3H3 Productions. For instance, in early February, Ethan Klein allegedly dismissed a housekeeper who requested time off for hernia surgery. Mike reacted to this, describing the action as "low and vile":

"Ethan Klein fired his housekeeper because she requested time off for hernia surgery. That's just so low and vile."

Klein was also allegedly facing problems with a subreddit named r/h3snark, a community designed to express "criticism of the H3 Podcast". Soon after, he threatened to file a lawsuit against the subreddit for harassment.

Ad

Central_Committee spoke out on X regarding this situation, suggesting Klein is a hypocrite for threatening legal action, while claiming to be a "defender of fair use":

"Ethan Klein got the fame he has by claiming to be a defender of 'fair use' in copyright, now he's threatening legal action against reddit posters that share criticism of his content. He believes in absolutely nothing. A total fraud."

Ad

In contrast, Mike from PA has been a consistent supporter of Hasan, particularly because of their shared liberal political ideologies. During the build-up to the November 2024 elections, Mike and Hasan, along with the AustinShow, held an Election Overview, discussing Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as potential Presidents.

In November 2024, Twitch banned Central_Committee, after a viral clip appeared to show him calling the people of Florida to contact him for a $100,000 reward, seemingly in relation to a threat involving his fellow political streamer, Destiny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback