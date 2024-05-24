Twitch streamer Dafran claims he quit his day job after two weeks because it was "way harder" than streaming

Twitch streamer Daniel "Dafran" recently claimed that he had quit his 37-hour-per-week day job because it was harder than streaming. This comes months after a hot debate emerged in the streaming circles after popular social commentator on Twitch "HasanAbi" Piker had compared "real life jobs" to content creation.

Piker's statement made in February 2024 caused a lot of controversy, with others in the industry like xQc, Adin Ross, and Asmongold calling him out for equating the two. It seems Dafran, who is a former Overwatch pro, put it to the test by getting a conventional job. But could not continue doing it past two weeks.

In a post on X dated May 23, he wrote how the day job was hard and made him appreciate his streaming career even more:

"I quit my job. I lasted 2 weeks. Working 37 hours a week job is WAY harder than streaming. I am glad I tried it. Now I can appreciate how good I have it streaming. I will stream untill I cant anymore"

Twitch streamer Dafran announced he got a day job two weeks ago

Daniel's post about quitting the day job has garnered over 2 million views on X within the first 10 hours of him posting it. As mentioned, the reason it went viral in the streaming circles is because of the high-profile debate and discussion within the community earlier this year.

After HasanAbi had claimed that streaming is more draining than some real-life jobs, his statements went viral with many of his fellow peers reacting and criticizing him. Even Imane "Pokimane" gave her views, stating that she does not think streaming is as hard as regular jobs.

While most people simply debated the merits and demerits of content creation online, Dafran went on to do something quite different. The Overwatch streamer, who is also a prolific World of Warcraft player and has streamed other games on Twitch in the last year like Rust and Apex Legends, got a job.

In a post on May 10, he shared a picture of himself in a neon vest on X, claiming he got a job:

"I got real life job. First work day finish. 37 hours a week handling pallets and using truck certificate"

After exactly two weeks, he revealed quitting it, stating that it was "way harder." Suffice it to say that Dafran is not on HasanAbi's side in the debate.