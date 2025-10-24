Twitch streamer Ray's rise to popularity explored, as he officially signs with Adidas

Twitch streamer Ray, also known as &quot;Rayasianboy&quot; online, rose to fame after he met Kai Cenat during a Japan trip in July 2023 outside a 7/11 store. Since then, the streamer has become a core member of Cenat's circle and has made multiple significant appearances across Kai Cenat events, including his most recent conclusion to the Mafiathon streaming marathon series, Mafiathon 3.A recent announcement indicated that Ray's partnership with Adidas is now official. On October 23, 2025, the streamer shared a black and white post of him tying up a pair of Adidas Harden Vol. 9s with the Adidas logo front and center. The caption to the post read:&quot;OFFICIALLY SIGN TO ADIDAS&quot;While the streamer's initial boost of popularity was fueled by his on-stream antics, 2025 saw Ray come closer to the commercial space. Notably, he has collaborated with Adidas before, participating in an advertisement campaign in late March 2025, where he went toe-to-toe with former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas.Then, in September 2025, he revealed a personal business endeavor, a clothing brand named after his Taiwanese name, &quot;Ruei.&quot;Speaking of Taiwan, in early October, he made the cover of GQ Taiwan, where he was seen rocking a variety of outfits and accessories.Throughout his appearances on Mafiathon 3, the launching of Ruei, commercial collaborations, and his modeling ventures, streaming has taken a bit of a back seat for the 19-year-old. Based on Twitch analytics, he was last live on August 8, 2025. Overall, he's been active for 12 out of the last 92 days on the platform.His distance from streaming was further supported by the streamer's cameraman, Geo, who, in mid-October, claimed the streamer would be &quot;quitting streaming&quot;:&quot;Ray is quitting streaming. He is now a clothing brand ni**a. His last drop, he made $10 million. He said, 'F**k this content brodie.'&quot;Ray's brand Ruei will reportedly collaborate with AdidasA commercial for the streamer's endorsement deal with Adidas featured footage of the streamer shooting a basketball in Adidas attire. Towards the end of the advertisement, the screen displays a black backdrop with the Adidas logo sitting on top of the Ruei brand emblem.This has led to widespread speculation that Adidas and Ruei would be working together on a line of clothing. This move fits well with Ruei's brand, which includes a line of sporty tracksuits. While the streamer has not confirmed the release of a collaborative clothing line, industry reporter @scubaryan_ suggested that the partnership is confirmed:&quot;Ray has teased through an announcement that he has an Adidas partnership with his new brand 'RUEI' coming soon 🤯🔥&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat made history by becoming the first streamer on Twitch to officially surpass one million subscribers during his Mafiathon 3.