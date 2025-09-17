5 controversial moments from Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 so far

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is often recognized for his elaborate marathon-style streaming events, named "subathons." Most recently, on September 1, 2025, he embarked on a thirty-day journey in a 24/7 broadcast titled Mafiathon 3. The previous Mafiathon broke records in late 2024, causing Kai to become the most subscribed Twitch streamer at the time.

Since then, his record of over 728,000 subscribers remains untouched. With Mafiathon 3, Kai Cenat aims to attain a million active subscribers and destroy his personal record. While the subathon has been quite the spectacle so far, with multiple celebrity appearances, concert visits, challenges, and more. That being said, the event has seen its fair share of controversy as well.

Looking at some of the controversial moments from Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 so far

As of this writing, Kai is on track for his million-subscriber goal, with over 538,000 subscribers on day 17.

His progress so far was aided by his crew members, celebrities, the production team, and, most importantly, his viewers. On multiple occasions, clips from Kai's stream, which sometimes feature his crew members and guest celebrities, have caused quite the stir online.

This article will look into the controversy that has stemmed from some of these clips.

1) Ray J's Mafiathon appearances

Ray J showers on Mafiathon 3 (Image via Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Musician and businessman Ray J made his first Mafiathon 3 appearance on day three. His first sighting happened while Kai Cenat was showering. The musician slowly undressed down to his drawers while Cenat promptly exited the shower in panic.

Ray then took the streamer's place, showering in front of over 100,000 live viewers. After cleansing himself, he rejoined Kai, this time at the main desktop streaming setup. Here, Ray J made a controversial reference, calling himself "the new Diddy," in reference to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently awaiting sentencing for the prostitution-related convictions against him:

"Have I gone to a Diddy party? I'm the new Diddy, I'm the new Diddy ni**a."

Kai then sent Ray J outside the room for his statements.

Ray J's second appearance happened thirteen days later, where he played a pivotal role during the Mafiathon's night shift. During this time, the musician sang sexually suggestive songs, played around with baby oil, and gave multiple monologues.

In one incident that went viral on r/LivestreamFail, Ray J was seemingly seen with a full erection, lying down on his back, wide awake. User u/PhoneEquivalent7682 reposted a clip of the musician with the caption:

"Showing your boner on stream to 100k+ people is not a bannable offense."

2) Dezz seemingly uses a homophobic slur while live

On September 7, Kai's long-time associate "Dezz" seemingly used the homophobic "F-slur" against 16-year-old RaKai during a heated argument. The root of this tension was reportedly due to Cenat's challenge, which was proposed to Dezz, Punga, and Reggie, asking them not to smoke marijuana for the remainder of the Mafiathon.

The argument reached its pinnacle at the desktop setup, where Dezz used the slur against Rakai again:

"Shut the f**k up fa**ot."

This seemed to be enough for Kai as he then asked everyone in the room to disperse. Later, while alone with his viewers, he said:

"I can't even control sh*t on my own f**king stream, I can't control nothing. It's like bro, the sh*t that's being said is ridiculous... I don't condone anything that was said on this stream whatever happens, happens..."

3) Tylil's injury during a science experiment

On September 16, Tylil James injured himself on-stream following a dry ice science experiment that caused a plastic bottle to explode in his hand.

After the incident, Kai said:

"We're so stupid, bro. This [was] the dumbest idea ever."

The injury led to finger dislocations and multiple cuts. Overall, James returned to the Mafiathon the next day after spending some time at the hospital and even attended the crew's morning workout.

4) The "begathon" controversy

Some people online have accused Kai Cenat of "begging for subs," meaning they believe he repeatedly prompts viewers to subscribe during his Twitch streams, especially during subathons like Mafiathon 3.

Recently, netizens online have called out Kai for his repeated prompts, with some calling his streaming event a "begathon."

Notably, in December 2024, xQc previously poked fun at Cenat's method of gaining subscribers while in a call with Stable Ronaldo and Cenat's fellow AMP group member, Agent00:

"('Drop a hundered gifted if you want me to be happy, guys,' said Ronaldo) Oh my God, the Kai Cenat strat, jeez, really, dude?"

5) Adin Ross references in the Mafiathon 3 chatbox

Soon after Mafiathon 3 started, viewers noticed that mentions of "Adin Ross," a popular Kick streamer who had a reported falling out with Cenat, received chatbox timeouts.

Notably, Cheesur, a streamer and close associate of Ross, decided to test Cenat's chatbox moderation. As expected, after he typed "Adin Ross," he received a chatbox timeout and was subsequently permanently banned from Kai Cenat's stream. He then exclaimed, saying:

"Okay, I'll never type in his name again. Just unban me, please. F**king don't do this! I won't ever type Adin's name again."

In other news, Kai Cenat responded to claims that his music ratings and reactions were biased, declaring, "I'm a bum."

