Tyler1 calls World of Warcraft a "child's game" that requires no skill, fans left unhappy

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1's" comments about World of Warcraft have gone viral on social media. On May 28, 2025, an 18-second-long video from Tyler1's broadcast surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, the Missouri native shared his thoughts on Blizzard Entertainment's MMORPG, describing it as a "child's game" that requires no skill to play.

Tyler1 said

"'Can you give Pikaboo (Twitch streamer and WoW pro Jason "Pikaboo") some tips? He's demoting nonstop. Hardstuck Plat.' I watched Pikaboo play League, he's f**king giga dogs**t. He plays like a little pu**y. That's his problem, because he's a little b**ch! Probably what happens when you play a child's game like World of Warcraft. World of Warcraft, by the way, is the most talentless game."

The 30 year old went on to say that playing World of Warcraft causes players' "IQ, reflexes, skill level on every game" to decrease:

"Like, I swear to god, you play that game, and your, like, IQ goes down, your reflexes go down, your skill level on every game goes down. It's the most baby s**t in the world! Actually crazy!"

Timestamp - 00:20:32

Tyler1's comments about WoW have elicited reactions from over 260 fans on the streamer-focused subreddit.

"He had to get carried through some of the easiest content that WoW has to offer. Trolling I hope" Redditor Shiftnetic wrote

"Interesting take from a guy who got hard carried through the easiest content that WoW ever offered and still managed to look completely incompetent." Redditor xanderoptik stated

"Funnily enough he isn't wrong, but despite his ability to get pretty decent at games he sinks some time into he remained absolutely terrible at World of Warcraft, like the whole way through. Probably the fault of the hardcore format but still, was pretty hard to watch that last raid he lead." Redditor shebbi_ replied

"Tyler played classic WoW, designed for primarily children on dial up internet, like he had 2 cinderblocks for hands. Man couldn't even manage the mechanical complexity of binding his charge to mouse wheel. Pipe down lil fella" Redditor TooMuchJuju remarked

When Tyler1 said "WoW players are not real" during the OnlyFangs guild controversy

Tyler1 made headlines in January 2025 when he became involved in the WoW Classic Hardcore OnlyFangs guild controversy. It all started when Matthew "Mizkif" claimed that 63-year-old Twitch streamer Popsbarngrill, or "Pops," left the guild because of Tyler.

In response, the League of Legends content creator described World of Warcraft players as "not real."

"So he is 70 years old and still a pu**y a** b**ch, like, his feelings hurt in an online video game. Honest to God, I don't know what you want me to honestly sit here and say. Like, brother, he's 70 years old and a video game got his feelings hurt because of how I ran the guild. So, he gquit (guild quit). Like, I'm sorry, these WoW players are not real."

In other news, Macaiyla recently announced that she and Tyler1 are expecting their second child.

