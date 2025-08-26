Video of Rampage Jackson seemingly mocking his son Raja Jackson before the latter's alleged assault on Syko Stu goes viral

On August 25, 2025, a one-minute-26-second video, in which Quinton &quot;Rampage&quot; Jackson seemed to mock his son, Raja Jackson, before the latter's alleged assault on pro-wrestler Syko Stu, has gone viral.In the clip shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Rampage was seen conversing with Raja. While asking the 25-year-old if he &quot;got jumped by a bunch of dudes wearing tights,&quot; the former UFC fighter said:&quot;Hey, did you get jumped by a bunch of dudes in tights? You was hugging on a dude in some damn tights. Man, you shut the f**k up! I looked at your stream, and you were hugging on some dude in some b**ty shorts. I saw you, n***a. I saw you hugging on your coach.&quot;Raja responded by telling his father that he was at a pro-wrestling event:&quot;You said what? Man, shut the f**k up! I wasn't f**king hugging on nobody. I'm at a pro-wrestling show!&quot;Another moment emerged from Raja Jackson's Kick livestream, showing what he said just before he allegedly assaulted Syko Stu, which reportedly left the former American veteran with broken facial bones and him losing several teeth:&quot;Exactly, watch. My dad can never call me a b**ch, straight up. 'How many subs to knock him out?' That's a good question. I don't... I'mma fake crash out? All right? Bet. You about to see how fake of a crash out I am. Now I get a chance to get in the ring, and do some s**t to him. Exactly, people think this s**t's a f**king game! Straight up, bro! (Raja Jackson enters the ring)&quot; Rampage Jackson makes fun of his son not long before he commits the assault. It may have egged him on by u/trechn2 in LivestreamFail &quot;I'm not a f**king b**ch&quot; - Raja Jackson after he allegedly assaulted pro-wrestler Syko Stu live on streamThe video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit continued, showing what Raja Jackson said after he allegedly assaulted Syko Stu on his Kick livestream. While voicing his discontent with those calling him a &quot;b**ch&quot; and other things, Raja said:&quot;Tired of everybody f**king playing with me and s**t. They think I'm always playing and s**t. Call me a b**ch and s**t. I'm not a f**king b**ch, bro! At the end of the day, I'mma stand up for my f**king self because I'm tired of everybody f**king playing with me, bro! Real s**t!&quot;As of this writing, Raja Jackson has not made a statement about his actions towards Syko Stu.