  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Video of Rampage Jackson seemingly mocking his son Raja Jackson before the latter's alleged assault on Syko Stu goes viral

Video of Rampage Jackson seemingly mocking his son Raja Jackson before the latter's alleged assault on Syko Stu goes viral

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:01 GMT
Video of Rampage Jackson seemingly mocking his son Raja Jackson before the latter
Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson (Image via @Rampage4real and @clippedszn/X)

On August 25, 2025, a one-minute-26-second video, in which Quinton "Rampage" Jackson seemed to mock his son, Raja Jackson, before the latter's alleged assault on pro-wrestler Syko Stu, has gone viral.

Ad

In the clip shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Rampage was seen conversing with Raja. While asking the 25-year-old if he "got jumped by a bunch of dudes wearing tights," the former UFC fighter said:

"Hey, did you get jumped by a bunch of dudes in tights? You was hugging on a dude in some damn tights. Man, you shut the f**k up! I looked at your stream, and you were hugging on some dude in some b**ty shorts. I saw you, n***a. I saw you hugging on your coach."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Raja responded by telling his father that he was at a pro-wrestling event:

"You said what? Man, shut the f**k up! I wasn't f**king hugging on nobody. I'm at a pro-wrestling show!"

Another moment emerged from Raja Jackson's Kick livestream, showing what he said just before he allegedly assaulted Syko Stu, which reportedly left the former American veteran with broken facial bones and him losing several teeth:

Ad
"Exactly, watch. My dad can never call me a b**ch, straight up. 'How many subs to knock him out?' That's a good question. I don't... I'mma fake crash out? All right? Bet. You about to see how fake of a crash out I am. Now I get a chance to get in the ring, and do some s**t to him. Exactly, people think this s**t's a f**king game! Straight up, bro! (Raja Jackson enters the ring)"
Ad
Ad

"I'm not a f**king b**ch" - Raja Jackson after he allegedly assaulted pro-wrestler Syko Stu live on stream

The video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit continued, showing what Raja Jackson said after he allegedly assaulted Syko Stu on his Kick livestream. While voicing his discontent with those calling him a "b**ch" and other things, Raja said:

Ad
"Tired of everybody f**king playing with me and s**t. They think I'm always playing and s**t. Call me a b**ch and s**t. I'm not a f**king b**ch, bro! At the end of the day, I'mma stand up for my f**king self because I'm tired of everybody f**king playing with me, bro! Real s**t!"
Ad

As of this writing, Raja Jackson has not made a statement about his actions towards Syko Stu.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications