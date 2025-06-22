Vitaly reportedly posted bail and returned to Bureau of Immigration after being transferred to BJMP's custody

Controversial Russian-American streamer Vitaly reportedly posted bail on June 18, 2025, and has now been transferred to the custody of the Filipino Bureau of Immigration (BI). For those uninitiated, the streamer is being tried for several charges after being arrested for harassing locals in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Philippines, in April 2025.

The IRL streamer was previously placed under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on June 11 for the duration of these ongoing cases, before his transfer to the BI following his posting bail.

Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly is now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration

Vitaly is currently being charged with various crimes after partaking in nuisance streaming while in the Philippines (Image via @News5PH/X)

Vitaly is currently being detained in the Philippines after he partook in behavior that has since been condemned by the Philippines' Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who labeled it as "disruptive and inappropriate" in a statement made in April 2025. The streamer has since been charged with multiple crimes, including vandalism, unjust vexation, burglary, recording someone without their consent, and theft.

He is reportedly set to face a minimum of five years per guilty verdict on each of the charges. Despite posting bail for the BJMP, where he had been placed until his court cases were resolved, he will continue to remain in the custody of the BI. As reported by the Filipino news agency Philstar Life, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado had stated that this is due to Vitaly facing a "deportation case."

Subsequently, Vitaly will not be allowed freedom to move within the country, with the BI Commissioner reportedly labeling him as "an undesirable alien." Furthermore, his deportation will not be processed until the cases going on against him in the Philippines are taken to trial, and he serves the sentences, if any, given to him.

Vitaly had partaken in several questionable acts during a Kick broadcast while in the country, including allegedly riding a patrol officer's motorcycle, stealing a security guard's cap while filming another without consent, as well as harassing locals, with all his actions being recorded on camera.

