"Waste of my breath": Video of Twitch streamer Clix criticizing fans subscribing for $5 surfaces

Twitch streamer and Fortnite professional player Cody "Clix" recently reacted to a subscribed viewer asking him if he doesn't respond to individuals who are subscribed for less than $100. This was regarding a post by verified user Yoxic (@Yoxics), who alleged that Clix does not respond to all his subscribers (something the Twitch streamer denied). The viewer had written:

"Hey Clix, I heard you don't thank subs under $100. Is the Yoxic tweet true?"

The viewer's chat elicited a rather animated response from the FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) player. He said (during his stream dated March 26, 2025):

"Hey Mark, I don't wanna be that guy, I don't give a f**k about 40 months. Yo, Mark, I mean for real, don't sub for 40 months if you are gonna expect me to say something. If you wanna thank me for your sub, at least make it a tier 2 or tier 3/ Tier 1 is a waste of my breath. Why would I waste my breath on a Tier 1 like you? Piece of f**king sh*t."

How many subscribers does Clix have on Twitch?

Clix is a popular streamer and content creator within the Fortnite community, with currently over 9.3K subscribers. According to TwitchMetrics.net, his estimated earnings from subscriptions is approximately $24K over the last 30 days or so.

He is also highly active on Twitch, streaming regularly despite his esports commitments. In the past month, he peaked at over 95K concurrent viewers, making it his most-watched stream of the year.

This was on March 17, 2025, when Clix announced his Icon Series skin in Fortnite. The Clix Icon Series bundle includes:

Clix (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Clix Bear (Back Bling)

Chain Linx (Wrap)

Soggy Snap (Emote)

Clix Groove (Emote)

2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe)

Aside from his cosmetics, the Clix Tycoon UEFN map was also announced. This map takes players on a journey as a content creator, allowing them to build and develop their streaming career within the game. The Fortnite Clix Tycoon code is 9730-2169-8778.

The streamer recently trended online after saying he was invited to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. However, he claimed to have turned down the invitation to focus on competing in the FNCS Division Cup Finals.

