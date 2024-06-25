Watch: Dr DisRespect seemingly receives text message moments before announcing indefinite break from streaming amid controversy

YouTube streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" is currently facing some serious allegations against him. Despite the gravity of the accusations, the streamer went live yesterday (June 24). However during the stream, the 'two-time champion' appeared to receive some kind of text message that seemingly altered his mood, rendering him somber.

For context, this was before Midnight Society (the game studio that the Doc is associated with) decided to drop the streamer from their ongoing project. He may have received the very same news (however, this is simply an assumption) since he was glum after this point in the stream.

Watch the clip here:

What's more cryptic was that these were the last words that the streamer said before ending the stream:

"It might be time to drive into the sunset. I appreciate all of the commitments and the recommitments. Please do me a favor, enjoy the rest of the day, enjoy the rest of your week and we will see you soon."

Interestingly, fans have compared this clip with a similar clip that surfaced back when the Doc was banned on Twitch. In his final Twitch stream in June 2020, he was seen pulling out his phone to check messages, which had a similar impact to yesterday's incident.

Watch the 2020 clip here:

What did Midnight Society say about Dr DisRespect?

It's fair to say that Dr DisRespect hasn't had the best of weeks. The streamer first found himself facing some allegations. For those unaware, a former Twitch employee alleged that he had written inappropriate messages to a young fan.

A couple of days after this report, Midnight Society, the game studio Dr DisRespect had been working with for the past couple of years, decided to cut ties with him following the controversy. The official X.com page of the studio wrote:

"We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately."

The post continued:

"While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players."

Midnight Society cuts ties with the streamer (Image via X)

Despite the seemingly serious allegations, Dr DisRespect has remained firm and denied any "wrongdoings." He also mentioned that due to the legal and settlement situation with Twitch, he couldn't say much.