“We gonna be deleting a lot of these” - Asmongold addresses his community following anti-trans posts on his Subreddit  

Twitch streamer and former OTK (One True King) member Zack "Asmongold" took to his stream yesterday (March 28, 2025) to address members of his community. For context, his subreddit (r/Asmongold) included a couple of posts that seemingly promoted anti-trans sentiments. The streamer pushed back these posts, stating he would remove some of them from the subreddit.:

The streamer is considered a controversial figure within the online scene, with him having turned from being a gamer to political commentator. This led to various allegations of him leaning a certain side. Nonetheless, he spoke against those who may have shared posts targeting the trans community. He said:

"My subreddit has had a lot of comments and a lot of posts that are like, 'Trans people are bad.' This sh*t is dumb. Y'all need to stop doing this. It's just weird and dumb. I get that some people wanna make a joke about it. I don't really care about the jokes. That's fine and the punchline is trans people are bad. We are gonna be deleting a lot of these."

"It's mean spirited" - Asmongold hits back at his community for promoting anti-trans posts on Reddit

Asmongold and his community have previously faced accusations regarding comments, particularly related to the sociopolitical landscape of the USA. Despite controversies, the former OTK member pushed back against posts in his subreddit (r/Asmongold) that targeted the trans community.

"It's just mean spirited, negative, dumb sh*t. There's no conversation about it. It's like trans people are ugly - 'Aha, joke.jpeg.' Stop it, guys. Just dial it the f**k down. Dial it the f**k down and stop doing it."

He admitted to having previously criticized the community but emphasized that he doesn't "hate" them.

"Just because I talk critically about the issue (trans community) doesn't mean I hate them, okay? Like, please."

(Timestamp: 00:40:20)

The streamer was reacting to a post on his subreddit discussing trans individuals having a problem finding shelter.

"A perfect world be like a, you know, a transgender shelter or shelter for people that are from both sides or whatever, right? But that's generally what it is."

Asmongold has shifted toward more politically focused content. Due to this, OTK has particularly been affected, with the streamer admitting sponsors have been hesitant to support the organization due to his stance on certain issues, including the Israel–Palestine conflict.

