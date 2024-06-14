"We know what he likes watching" — Internet reacts to Twitch CEO's feed being filled with hot tub streamers while revealing new feature

In an interview with streamer NateGentile7 on June 13, 2024, Dan Clancy, the CEO of live streaming platform Twitch, introduced a new feature in the mobile app akin to TikTok. This feature allows users to scroll through clips and streams vertically and view stories from their subscribed streamers.

As the video of Clancy explaining the new feature circulated on social media, viewers noticed that his feed was filled with hot tub streamers. This observation caused the clip to go viral on X, with many users commenting and poking fun at the CEO. One X user sarcastically tweeted:

"we know what he likes watching."

Several others jumped on the bandwagon to mock Clancy, criticizing him for his apparent preferences.

"Bro is so shameless about it as well," one person tweeted.

"LITERALLY IN 4K," another person added.

"CEO is a gooner," another wrote.

Others wondered about the plight of the live-streaming platform, claiming it fell hard.

"He def one of those guys dropping anonymous gifted subs," one X user added.

"It’s all cam girls .-. What has twitch become lol," one user commented.

"Twitch really has fell hard," another user wrote.

Twitch is working towards optimizing mobile viewing to its fullest capacity

While showcasing Twitch's new feature, CEO Dan Clancy emphasized the live-streaming giant was working to ensure that mobile viewing was as optimized as it could be.

He was seemingly taking a leaf from Instagram and TikTok, ensuring that the new feature allowed a continuous scroll of clips and streams from streamers in a vertical format. The new feature will also allow streamers to post stories similar to Instagram.

According to Dexerto, Clancy revealed that the mobile app will work in a way that is similar to TikTok to make the app more useful for mobile users.

"Whenever you change an app that hardcore users are used to, nobody likes change. But the reality is we think of our streamers, and we need to make Twitch work for those 15-year-olds that are just starting to use Twitch today," he added.

On April 30, 2024, the live streaming platform rolled out its discovery feed to boost smaller content creators through an algorithm. The feed allowed users to watch live streams and clips without pre-roll ads for people to find content that interested them.

This is just one of the many adjustments the live-streaming platform has made since Dan Clancy became the CEO in March 2023, following his predecessor, Emmett Shear.

In April 2024, Twitch introduced a change in its suspension evasion policy that gave users free rein to view content from banned streamers without facing any repercussions.

In December 2023, Clancy's shortlived artistic nudity policy, also known as the "topless meta," caused controversy when the platform allowed sensitive content to be featured on streams as long as it was labeled appropriately.

According to Dexerto, this move was met with public outcry from streamers and users alike when people took advantage of the policy, leading the platform to roll back the policy in less than 48 hours. However, Clancy claimed he was open to reconsidering the nudity policy in a Q&A livestream in January, adding:

"My view is, having talked to some of the streamers that do it, they push the limit for some people. In terms of the art policy, [streamers who] use the human body as art expression, we might be able to revisit that one. I probably care more about that one than the implied nudity."

As of 2024, Twitch has over 140 million monthly active users and 7.23 million active streamers.