"We're not going to sit here and cry": Silky discusses whether Plaqueboymax will appear in future content by FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan member Jerry &quot;Silky&quot; recently commented on the possibility of Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; appearing in the streamer collective's future content, taking into consideration his recent exit from the group. While no official reason has been disclosed by Plaqueboymax, the hip-hop record producer is said to have taken the step to build his brand and grow independently from FaZe Clan.Discussing what FaZe's content creators thought about appearing alongside Maxwell following the latter's exit from the group, Silky said:&quot;Gang! That man is gone! I won't lie, but bro, we're not going to sit here, sit here and cry about it, my n***a. The n***a has gone on his own journey with support... Y'all act like the contact between me and bro is gonna die out. No! You'll still see sh** between us, bro. You'll still see me at his crib. You'll still see him at my crib regardless of what it is.&quot;Silky talks about Plaqueboymax and FaZe Clan members' association following former's departureTwitch streamer Plaqueboymax made headlines on August 8, 2025, after his announcement to leave the Clan was met with varied reactions by the streaming community and his fans in particular. Many pointed out his hesitancy to openly state the reason behind his decision to leave.Since then, numerous FaZe Clan members, such as Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo,&quot; have publicly addressed and opined on Plaqueboymax's exit. All of the members have publicly been supportive of his decision, with Silky also reassuring fans that nothing between them has changed due to Maxwell embarking on a new &quot;path.&quot;Discussing the consequences of Plaqueboymax's exit from the group, Silky said:&quot;Ain't nothing much more to it. He just has a path that he wants to take. That's PBL, Plaqueboymax, with no FaZe in it. And I have a path that I want to take with FaZe in it... Like, nothing changes. Nothing changes because one thing happens, you know what I'm saying? Nothing changes because one person leaves. It doesn't work like that, bro.&quot;Meanwhile, FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; was unable to contain his laughter while addressing Maxwell's decision to leave the group. Seeing him crack a smile caused many in his Twitch livestream chat to speculate that the entire ordeal was a &quot;script.&quot;