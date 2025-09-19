What happened to Plaqueboymax? Exploring why Twitch streamer got hospitalized

Popular Twitch streamer Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; was hospitalized after he was unable to move his neck, right leg, and right arm after waking up. The update came from Twitch content creator Tylil James, who called Kai Cenat during his Mafiathon 3 subathon, to provide an update on Plaqueboymax's health.Elaborating on what the former FaZe Clan member told him, Tylil said:&quot;I literally seen Max, and Max said he was sleeping. Max said he was sleeping, and he just woke, and the s**t was just hurting. He was also at the hospital. I feel bad. He looked really, really sick. He just started throwing up his s**t, he's like, 'I've been struggling, too.' We're both here in the same hospital. No, no, but Kai, Max's whole right side, he can't move. Like, Max can't move his neck, and whole right leg, and his right arm. (Kai Cenat asks, 'What he did?') I don't know. He just said he woke up and his s**t was just like that.&quot;On September 18, 2025, a 14-second video surfaced on X, in which Plaqueboymax addressed the community from a hospital. He said:&quot;It's Plaqueboy. Like I said the other day, be grateful for everything you have because you never know what you won't have anymore, bro.&quot;Several fans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform wished Plaqueboymax a speedy recovery. &quot;Sounds like a blood clot best wishes to him hope he recovers fully and speedily 🙏🏽🙏🏽&quot; X user @Pearnivore said.&quot;Three days in the hospital with those symptoms must be terrifying… any updates on what doctors are saying?&quot; X user @Ikenna10X wrote.&quot;Wishing him a speedy recovery. Make sure to take care of yourselves. Nobody cares for you like you do so make sure you put yourself first before anything&quot; X user @MarcoKelly_23 posted.Kai Cenat invited Plaqueboymax to produce music during Mafiathon 3On September 1, 2025, Kai Cenat commenced his Mafiathon 3 subathon, and at one point, he invited Plaqueboymax to his special livestream to produce music. The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner expressed his desire to put the spotlight on &quot;smaller artists&quot; with potential, and said:&quot;I think it'd be cool if we had smaller artists come through here and have a chance at something. Smaller artists that know they got potential to come up here and go crazy. Max, last time we didn't have a studio, this time we do, my boy.&quot;In other streamer news, Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; announced on September 18, 2025, that his father had died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.