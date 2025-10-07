Kai Cenat's community recently became the most followed on Twitch, with nearly 20 million supporters. With this growth, it's expected that certain inside jokes within the community will go viral. A prime example is Cenat's teeth. Based on multiple side angles from his streams, viewers started to notice Cenat's overbite, and subsequently poked fun at it, making memes across X and TikTok.

Notable moments featuring this side angle include times when Cenat chastised 16-year-old streamer RaKai, who was a pivotal cast member in Cenat's record-breaking Mafiathon 3 event.

In one particular on-stream moment, Kai uses expressive mouth movements to tell RaKai to go to his room:

"Go to your room, lock that door, and get to reacting, ni**a, right now."

After the meme went viral, gaining millions of views, Kai later recreated it with RaKai in a mall, saying:

"Get your a*s in this motherf**king aisle right now before I get mad."

Streamer xQc reacted to a TikTok video of "Kai Cenat's Horse Teeth Meme," which had over 680,000 likes, and laughed:

"(Laughs) That's funny."

Another viral clip happened while Cenat appeared on Lil Rodney Son's stream. The latter called out his fellow streamer's teeth after he opened his mouth in laughter:

"Look at you, now you're glazing. Big horse teeth a*s... Chill out, gang."

Kai Cenat speaks on his overbite

During Kai's Batman: Arkham gaming marathon, Josh "YourRAGE" reacted to a photo of a mouth where the upper front teeth protrude significantly and claimed that the first person that came to mind was Kai. Cenat later replied, denying his teeth bore any similarity:

"('The first person that comes to mind is Kai Cenat,' said YourRAGE) This is thot teeth, I have an overbite. I have a slight overbite. My sh*t don't roar up like like that."

Streamer Ray, who is part of Cenat's circle, reacted to a picture of RaKai's front teeth, claiming they looked like Kai's. Notably, Kai introduced RaKai in November 2024, during Mafiathon 2, as his "son." Ray referenced this and said:

"RaKai lowkey got horse teeth. Yo! Hold on now. Look at his teeth, he lowkey got horse teeth. Like father, like son!"

In other news, readers can view Kai Cenat's “before and after” photos, which show the moment LeBron James cut his dreadlocks.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More