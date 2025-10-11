What role is MatPat playing in Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

Former YouTuber and prominent internet personality Matthew Robert Patrick, better known as &quot;MatPat,&quot; has officially announced that he will be playing the role of &quot;Toy Bonnie&quot; in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. On October 10, 2025, videos from MatPat's address at the New York Comic Con 2025 surfaced on X. In it, the former Game Theorists host addressed the audience via a pre-recorded video, revealing that he will be starring in the sequel to the 2023 horror/mystery film.MatPat said:&quot;Can you keep a secret? Can you? Okay. Come on. Little closer. Little closer. I want you guys to be the first to know that I am joining the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast. I know. I, Mr. MatPat himself, am getting to be the voice of Toy Bonnie. Yeah, I am the voice of an animatronic. Might have a little filter in there, but it is MatPat through and through.&quot;Matthew also stated that playing an animatronic in Five Nights of Freddy's 2 was &quot;probably the greatest honor&quot; any game theorist could hope for. He added:&quot;I've gone from being a theorist about FNAF to being stuffed inside of an animatronic suit. I think that's probably the greatest honor any FNAF theorist could hope for. It's wild! Right?&quot;In addition to MatPat's &quot;Toy Bonnie&quot; role, Kellen Goff and Megan Fox have been cast as &quot;Toy Freddy&quot; and &quot;Toy Chica,&quot; respectively.MatPat says Five Nights of Freddy's fans &quot;are the best fans out there&quot;MatPat's address in the pre-recorded video continued, with him describing the Five Nights of Freddy's fanbase as the &quot;best.&quot; He elaborated:&quot;And what makes it extra special is that it's for you guys. It's for the fandom. You guys, without question, are the best fans out there. And so, getting to participate in this movie this way is like the greatest honor in the world. So, thank you guys for helping to make this sort of thing happen. And remember, you can only see Five Nights at Freddy's 2 in theaters on December 5th. You can bet that I'll be getting my front row seat.&quot;Five Nights at Freddy's 2 won't be MatPat's first appearance on the big screen, as he had a cameo in the first movie, during which he said his iconic, &quot;It's just a theory&quot; line.