Colby Covington claims Megan Fox called him her "favorite UFC bad guy" via DMs during live stream, fans react: "Someone tell her it ain't 2018"

Colby Covington stirred the pot again recently by claiming that Megan Fox slid into his DMs after one of his fights. According to Covington, Fox called him her favorite UFC "bad guy."

Covington shared the story while streaming with influencer Neon, reading out the message for his viewers. According to Covington, Fox's message praised his ability to keep up the “bad guy” character:

"My whole life, the baddest bit*h, I always thought it was Megan Fox. After one of my fights, she messaged me, dude! She was just like, ‘Colby, you’re my favorite UFC bad guy.’ And she’s in my DMs.”

According to Covington, the alleged message read:

"Rooting for you tonight. You are my favorite UFC bad guy since Chael [Sonnen]. It’s probably hard to keep that character all the time when you are naturally a more sensitive, sweet person. It’s worth it. You are so funny and talented! You deserve to be a superstar.”

Check out the video below:

Several fans took to X to react to Covington's comments and wrote:

"She thinks dude is a heel."

"He thinks that’s a flex ??? One time while I was working at Five Guys,... I cooked a burger for Beyonce.. Upon her leaving, she left a tip and called the grill man of the year."

"Colby Covington needs a win. He just wants to fight for money now. Give him a fun fight and non non-top opponent to go against."

"Someone tell her it ain't 2018."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Colby Covington sharing a story of DMs from Megan Fox. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Colby Covington sets sights on ending Paddy Pimblett's alleged hype train

After Paddy Pimblett’s highlight finish win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, tensions exploded backstage. Colby Covington clashed with the UK MMA star and later vowed to end his hype. Despite Pimblett’s perfect 7-0 UFC run, Covington dismissed his opponents as unworthy and his rise as manufactured.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion accused Pimblett of fighting washed-out fighters and questioned the merit of wins over names on losing skids. Speaking in an interview with Full Send MMA, Covington said:

"He hasn’t done sh*t. He’s fighting guys that are on massive losing streaks. Tony Ferguson, seven [or] eight-fight losing streak. Michael Chandler [three]-fight losing streak. The guy before that, I don’t even know who he fought. He lost to a f*cking drug addict. Everybody knows he really lost to that drug addict, f*cking [Jared] Gordon that he fought. Everybody knows he’s all hype, and I want to be the one who ends this hype. He keeps putting my name in his mouth, he’s going to end up with my foot in his ass.”

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

