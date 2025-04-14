Colby Covington scorches Paddy Pimblett's contender hopes: "He's never getting to a title"

Colby Covington recently dismissed the idea of Paddy Pimblett becoming a champion in the future. He shared his thoughts on the Englishman's surge up the lightweight rankings and latest wins.

Ad

Pimblett is coming off a dominant third-round TKO win over Michael Chandler last Saturday at UFC 314 and followed that up by putting the lightweight contenders on notice. The Liverpudlian earned praise from the MMA community for what he was able to do to 'Iron', however, Covington wasn't among them as he was involved in a back-and-forth exchange with the Englishman backstage.

Covington uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he bashed Pimblett for not being worthy of the hype he is receiving. 'Chaos' mentioned that 'The Baddy' has been defeating notable opponents who are on the decline rather than contenders with impressive winning streaks:

Ad

Trending

"The combined losing streak of [Pimblett's] last three opponents, look it up guys, it's 13 losses in a row. He wants to act like he's relevant and he's a star, he's a fu**ing nobody, bro. You're a nobody. You've never headlined an event, you've never done anything worthy, you've never been a top contender, you're a fu**ing scrub... He's never gonna get to a title fight, he's never gonna win a title period, he's a fu**ing irrelevant bum."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (1:38):

Ad

Colby Covington warns Paddy Pimblett following backstage confrontation

In the aforementioned video, Colby Covington issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett following their backstage confrontation that saw both trade insults before being separated.

Covington highlighted Pimblett's weight cut to make 155 pounds and issued a challenge should he move up to welterweight. He then warned Pimblett that their feud could escalate and become physical should he continue talking about him:

Ad

"When [Pimblett] stops cutting all that weight and cutting chromosomes and he wants to come to a real man's weight class and fight a real man, he can get his a** whooped. So, he needs to keep my name out of his mouth otherwise he's gonna end up with my foot in his a** and that's a fact." [2:18]

Ad

Check out Colby Covington and Paddy Pimblett's backstage confrontation below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.