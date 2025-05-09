"What did he do wrong?": Twitch streamer SoLLUMINATI calls out people for "hating on" Kai Cenat in TikTok videos

Twitch streamer Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" has called out social media users for supposedly "hating on" Kai Cenat and making videos on websites like TikTok. For context, Javontay came across a clip on TikTok on his May 8, 2025 stream, captioned "Kai Cenat says this after the 'Stylist' allegations", which is essentially Kai talking about having a stylist for his photoshoots.

SoLLUMINATI noted how many people had been criticizing Kai Cenat for having a stylist and called them out. The streamer claimed that he has only seen the Twitch star "helping people":

"I came across this video, and bro, what is a stylist? What is you all talking about it? What is this? Bro, what the f**k is a stylist? What did this ni**a do? 'Bro called his speech stylist', what? 'Never change who you are is insane coming from Kai.' Bro, you all gotta understand that I have been gone for five years and all I have seen is this ni**a helping people. What did he do wrong?"

His viewers in chat started repeating various criticisms of Kai Cenat, such as the streamer having a "motivational stylist." For those unaware, these types of comments have been going viral on social media and boil down to accusing Kai of being fake on his broadcasts. SoLLUMINATI, however, pushed back against that narrative:

"'Bro, got a motivational stylist.' My ni**a can't say motivational sh*t now? That's tough! What did he do? Bro, these comments are crazy. And I know this is like ni**as that are over 18 too. What the f**k did this ni**a do? I don't know what the f**k is going on with Kai, but dude. Ni**as saying he got a stylist, I don't know what that means."

SoLLUMINATI also asked his audience why people were "hating on" Kai Cenat:

"'When I'm scrolling on my for you page and I see another vid hating on Kai.' Bro, this sh*t got 140K views! Why are you all hating on this ni**a?"

SoLLUMINATI praises Kai Cenat for starting Streamer University and helping smaller creators

This wasn't the first time that SoLLUMINATI has gone on record to praise Kai Cenat. On his May 7, 2025, Twitch stream, he complimented Kai while talking about Streamer University, the content creator program that was recently produced by the latter to help smaller content creators learn skills that they might require during their careers in streaming.

SoLLUMINATI gave Kai Cenat his flowers, stating:

"Bro, my ni**a got everything in the world and he's still trying to put people into positions to go crazy. My ni**a can do everything that he wants, but he's trying to start streaming universities and help people become streamers and sh*t. Bro, that's tough."

He also warned Kai of getting more hate as his brand grows and talked about a "hate train" against the latter on TikTok:

"And Kai, bro, the bigger you get you will keep getting ni**as, you'll be building waves, bro. That's just how it works. I was on TikTok, these ni**as... This ni**a Kai got so big and so lit that no bullsh*t, bro this ni**a is building a hate train. All the comments I see, I don't know what he did, what the f**k."

At the time, SoLLUMINATI had called out people for criticizing Kai Cenat as well:

"My ni**a wakes up, he be streaming, proving people wrong, starting universities. What the f**k, what can he possibly do for you all to be mad at him? You have to give credit where credit is due, bro. A lot of people don't give back, a lot of people don't do anything."

In related news, SoLLUMINATI was recently banned from Twitch for about a day after he used an offensive term on stream. The creator addressed it after returning, but claimed that he is unsure about his future on the Amazon-owned platform.

