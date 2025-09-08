What is ZEvent? French streamers raise over €16 million for charity

ZEvent has taken the internet by storm after raising €16,179,096 and breaking the world record for the most money raised for charity on a livestream. Founded by French content creators Adrien &quot;ZeratoR&quot; Nougaret and Alexandre &quot;Dach&quot; Dachary, ZEvent is an annual philanthropic event livestreamed on Twitch. The charitable event began in 2016 and raised €170,770 for the Save the Children Foundation. 2018 was the first time it raised over a million Euros for Doctors Without Borders.According to ZEvent's official website, charitable organizations selected to raise funds for are chosen based on three criteria. An excerpt reads (Note: The following was translated from French to English using Google Translate):&quot;Each year, the beneficiary associations are carefully selected with the help of the Fondation de France , according to three criteria: Reliability and transparency. Structural capacity to receive and effectively manage the amounts collected. Concrete projects geared towards the general interest. ZEVENT is not an association: it's an event that brings together streamers to raise funds for humanitarian organizations. Neither the organization nor the streamers are fundraising intermediaries. Donations go directly to the Fondation de France , which collects and redistributes funds to selected associations.&quot;The 2025 ZEvent, held from September 4 to September 7, 2025, featured 325 streamers. As previously stated, it broke the world record for the most money raised by a livestream fundraiser, totaling €16,179,096.This record was previously held by Jimmy &quot;MrBeast,&quot; who broke it in August 2025 by raising $12 million during a single Kick livestream to benefit TeamWater. Back then, he collaborated with popular English-speaking streamers Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Adin Ross.Which organizations collaborated with ZEvent 2025?ZEvent selected nine French charitable and philanthropic organizations for which it raised funds during the special marathon livestream. The list of organizations is as follows:Fondation de France (English translation: Foundation of France)Association Française des Aidants (English translation: French Association of Carers)HeleborLa Ligue Contre le Cancer (English translation: The League Against Cancer)NightlineLe Rire Médecin (English translation: The Laughter Doctor)Sourire à la Vie (English translation: Smile at Life)L'Envol (English translation: The Flight)L'association Sparadrap, also known as &quot;SPARADRAP&quot;ZEvent's official Twitch channel is currently ranked 28th among French channels on the platform. As of this writing, it has 363,958 followers and averages 7.7k viewers per stream.