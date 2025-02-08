When is the IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat Super Bowl Flag football livestream? Time and how to watch explored

Streaming stars Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat recently announced they will be participating in the Super Bowl LIX Flag football match, hosted jointly by the NFL and YouTube. The event is taking place in New Orleans, at the Super Bowl Experience.

The two will be leading their respective teams, with many celebrities being present in their ranks. Popular participants include internet sensation Khaby, rapper Quavo, AMP member Duke Dennis, and music video director Cole Bennett, among many others.

The event will begin in the United States at 8:30 PM EST (5:30 PM PT) on Saturday, February 8, 2025. This article details the country-specific timings for Super Bowl enthusiasts and fans of the two streamers from around the globe. The entire match will be broadcast on NFL and IShowSpeed's official YouTube channels.

Trending

Exploring the country-wise timing for the Super Bowl Flag football livestream featuring Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, flag football is an altered version of the typical American football sport, and features lots of head-on collisions and other forms of contact-heavy actions. Instead of the "tackle" usually associated with football, flag football involves flags attached to the participant's waist, which must be removed from the player. The sport also has a non-contact aspect.

Thus, in other words, flag football is a type of American football wherein contact is not permitted, and instead, the defenders must remove the flags from the waist of the attacking players to end their play.

The line-ups for the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football event have already been announced in detail, and the list of county-specific timings for the event is as follows:

United Kingdom: 1:30 AM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

Central European Time: 2:30 AM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

Indonesia: 8:30 AM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

Peru: 8:30 PM - Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 AM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

Australia: 12:30 PM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

Brazil: 10:30 PM - Saturday, February 8, 2025

United Arab Emirates: 5:30 AM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

India: 7 AM - Sunday, February 9, 2025

In other news, Kai Cenat has reacted to the series of controversial X posts made by Kanye West recently. While stating that he was confused about how to interpret the situation, the streamer insinuated that his collaborative broadcast with the rapper might not be happening any more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback