Who is Hannah Barron? "The Catfish Girl" faces backlash for posting pictures of her hunting a bear

Hannah Barron, also known as &quot;The Catfish Girl,&quot; is a well-known internet personality who is popular for her wildlife and outdoor lifestyle content. The Southern Alabama-based content creator runs the @HannahBarronOutdoors YouTube channel, which boasts an impressive 965k subscribers.Her nickname, &quot;The Catfish Girl,&quot; stemmed from her catfish noodling skills. For those unfamiliar, catfish noodling is a technique that involves catching fish with one's bare hands as bait.Barron also serves as a brand ambassador for Wiley X. Here's how the protective eyewear company's official website describes the 29-year-old:&quot;Hannah Barron is a well-known figure in outdoor adventure and catfish noodling. Born and raised in southern Alabama, she has gained global popularity for her fearless fishing methods and passion for the outdoors. Growing up in a close-knit community, Hannah's love for nature led her to catfish noodling, where she catches catfish with her bare hands. Sharing her adventures on social media, she has amassed millions of followers. Her authenticity and enthusiasm have made her a role model for outdoor enthusiasts.&quot;Hannah Barron claims she received death threats after posting pictures of her hunting a bearOn July 18, 2025, Hannah Barron took to X to post three photos of herself hunting a bear. The post, captioned &quot;My Idaho Bear 🐻,&quot; went viral, receiving over 21.8 million views and reactions from more than 6,100 netizens.Two days later, on July 20, 2025, the influencer shared a series of updates on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform to address the backlash she received from the online community.While describing animal rights activists as a &quot;whole new level of crazy&quot; individuals, Barron claimed to have received death threats after posting the pictures. She wrote:&quot;Yall animal rights activists may be a whole new level of crazy. The amount of death threats I’ve gotten over hunting is insane. Half of them aren’t even vegans. Where do these people think meat comes from?&quot;When one fan asked if she faced criticism over the bear hunting picture, Hannah Barron responded by claiming that her profile banner, featuring a picture of an elk, was also a contributing factor:&quot;(X user @MichelleWhitzel writes, 'Is this from the bear picture?') And my elk that was my profile banner. My account was locked until I deleted it. Both animals were eaten&quot;Hannah Barron also has an active Instagram account where she posts content about hunting, fishing, and bowfishing.